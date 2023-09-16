Checking in on Notre Dame one month before super showdown in South Bend

USC doesn’t play on Saturday, September 16, so why not cast a glance at South Bend and see what’s going on with Notre Dame?

Nick Shepkowski is the editor of Fighting Irish Wire. You will want to follow Nick and the team at Fighting Irish Wire for complete Notre Dame coverage.

We asked Nick if the weather delay last week against North Carolina State had anything to do with the Irish’s choppy and uneven performance. We also asked him how much of a concern the Notre Dame offensive line was.

“I don’t think the weather delay had that much of an impact on the game outside of calming the hostile crowd,” Shepkowski told us. “When you think about it, North Carolina State had the advantages – full use of facilities they’re used to, endless changes of clothes, endless food options. Notre Dame came out and was in control of things the entire rest of the game that wasn’t as close as the three-touchdown margin it ended up being.”

As for the offensive front, Shepkowski said “The right side was a bit leaky on Saturday. That’s on tackle Blake Fisher (former mega-recruit) and guard Rocco Spindler (making third career start). I don’t know if the concern level is that high, but it is certainly strange seeing a Notre Dame team where offensive line is perhaps the offensive unit you currently trust the least (that or WR).”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire