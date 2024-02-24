Advertisement

Checking in with Michigan players in the NHL

Owen Pustell
·2 min read

The state of Michigan loves hockey. From the nickname ‘Hockeytown’ given to Detroit for the success and passion following the Red Wings (prior to 2016 at least) to the glory that the Wolverines have found on the college ice, The Mitten State has taken to the great sport of hockey.

Of course, there is no school with more national titles than Michigan hockey’s eight. The Wolverines have been dominant on the ice and that production has bled into the pros with frequent first-round draft picks. There are currently 26 former Wolverines in the NHL. This article will break down the 2023 season of half of those players.

Johnny Beecher, Boston Bruins

Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Beecher is currently playing for the Providence Bruins but started the season on the Boston Bruins roster.

2023 NHL stats: 39 games, five goals, two assists.

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

51 games played, eight goals, 15 assists.

Thomas Bordeleau, San Jose Sharks

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Bordeleau is currently playing for the San Jose Barracudas.

2023 NHL stats: six games, one goal, one assist.

Andrew Cogliano, Colorado Rockies

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

51 games, four games, 11 assists.

J.T. Compher, Detroit Red Wings

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

51 games, 13 goals, 20 assists.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

38 games, 20 goals, 17 assists

Andrew Copp, Detroit Red Wings

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

55 games, 10 goals, 15 assists.

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Vancouver Canucks

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

39 games, three goals, five assists.

Adam Fantilli, Colombus Blue Jackets

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

49 games, 12 goals, 15 assists.

Luke Glendening, Tampa Bay Lightning

Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

58 games, eight goals, one assist.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

56 games, eight goals, 19 assists.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

59 games, 12 goals, 57 assists.

Zach Hyman

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

52 games, 35 goals, 19 assists.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire