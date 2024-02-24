Checking in with Michigan players in the NHL
The state of Michigan loves hockey. From the nickname ‘Hockeytown’ given to Detroit for the success and passion following the Red Wings (prior to 2016 at least) to the glory that the Wolverines have found on the college ice, The Mitten State has taken to the great sport of hockey.
Of course, there is no school with more national titles than Michigan hockey’s eight. The Wolverines have been dominant on the ice and that production has bled into the pros with frequent first-round draft picks. There are currently 26 former Wolverines in the NHL. This article will break down the 2023 season of half of those players.
Johnny Beecher, Boston Bruins
Beecher is currently playing for the Providence Bruins but started the season on the Boston Bruins roster.
2023 NHL stats: 39 games, five goals, two assists.
Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
51 games played, eight goals, 15 assists.
Thomas Bordeleau, San Jose Sharks
Bordeleau is currently playing for the San Jose Barracudas.
2023 NHL stats: six games, one goal, one assist.
Andrew Cogliano, Colorado Rockies
51 games, four games, 11 assists.
J.T. Compher, Detroit Red Wings
51 games, 13 goals, 20 assists.
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
38 games, 20 goals, 17 assists
Andrew Copp, Detroit Red Wings
55 games, 10 goals, 15 assists.
Phillip Di Giuseppe, Vancouver Canucks
39 games, three goals, five assists.
Adam Fantilli, Colombus Blue Jackets
49 games, 12 goals, 15 assists.
Luke Glendening, Tampa Bay Lightning
58 games, eight goals, one assist.
Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils
56 games, eight goals, 19 assists.
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
59 games, 12 goals, 57 assists.
Zach Hyman
52 games, 35 goals, 19 assists.