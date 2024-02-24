Checking in with Michigan players in the NHL

The state of Michigan loves hockey. From the nickname ‘Hockeytown’ given to Detroit for the success and passion following the Red Wings (prior to 2016 at least) to the glory that the Wolverines have found on the college ice, The Mitten State has taken to the great sport of hockey.

Of course, there is no school with more national titles than Michigan hockey’s eight. The Wolverines have been dominant on the ice and that production has bled into the pros with frequent first-round draft picks. There are currently 26 former Wolverines in the NHL. This article will break down the 2023 season of half of those players.

Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Beecher is currently playing for the Providence Bruins but started the season on the Boston Bruins roster.

2023 NHL stats: 39 games, five goals, two assists.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

51 games played, eight goals, 15 assists.

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Bordeleau is currently playing for the San Jose Barracudas.

2023 NHL stats: six games, one goal, one assist.

Andrew Cogliano, Colorado Rockies

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

51 games, four games, 11 assists.

J.T. Compher, Detroit Red Wings

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

51 games, 13 goals, 20 assists.

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

38 games, 20 goals, 17 assists

Andrew Copp, Detroit Red Wings

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

55 games, 10 goals, 15 assists.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

39 games, three goals, five assists.

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

49 games, 12 goals, 15 assists.

Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

58 games, eight goals, one assist.

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

56 games, eight goals, 19 assists.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

59 games, 12 goals, 57 assists.

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

52 games, 35 goals, 19 assists.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire