Checking in on the Longhorns’ in-state rival Texas A&M during bye week

The Texas Longhorns are having a rough start to the early season. Steve Sarkisian’s squad fell to 5-3 after dropping what looked to be a winnable game against Oklahoma State. Things could be worse.

Look no further than in-state rival, Texas A&M. As you might expect, both the team and fanbase are restless after a 3-4 start to the season.

The Aggies were once regarded as a playoff favorite and potential SEC Championship contender. On the heels of a historic recruiting class, some believed the team could overtake Alabama and Georgia in college football’s top conference. Now they are fighting for bowl eligibility.

Coming off a bye week, many expected Jimbo Fisher’s squad to look refreshed for their next game. Despite two weeks to prepare, Texas A&M earned its fourth loss of the season against hapless South Carolina. It was the first time the Gamecocks had ever defeated the Aggies in nine meetings.

Here’s how social media is responding to what’s going on in College Station.

More suspensions

When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022

A&M player is on portal watch

Literally one player Kyle — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022

It's a coaching issue

For Texas A&M, when the entire class CONTINUES to fail, it may be time to blame the teacher Full video: https://t.co/CuMdyxtiIS Let me explain: pic.twitter.com/7NAFgICOk3 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) October 24, 2022

How the season is going in College Station

*summarize Texas A&M Football in 2022* https://t.co/QkLIGa7yGv — Tim England (@tengland_150) October 25, 2022

Doomed from the start?

Is anyone really surprised that Texas A&M’s freshman class has had 4 players suspended indefinitely already due to off the field issues? A&M has won 10+ games in a season once in the 21st century. Simply paying players to sign was never going to fix that program. Bad culture. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 25, 2022

Wait until he gets his players

What more really needs to be said about Jimbo Fisher? 🏈First 3-game losing streak at Texas A&M

🏈-7 coach effect since 2021 (Worst in Power 5)

🏈2-6 in last 8 vs. FBS competition

🏈Lost 4 in a row to unranked teams

🏈Aggies failed to score 25 points in 9 consecutive FBS games pic.twitter.com/bZ57f73kIz — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 24, 2022

Perspective

Just spitballing here, but if Texas A&M dropped to FCS, bet they could win a National Championship in under 5 years. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2022

Sumlin vs Fisher

Record through 55 games at Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin: 39-16

Jimbo Fisher: 37-18 — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) October 23, 2022

On the bright side, they're due for offensive success

According to the magicians at @ESPNStatsInfo, Texas A&M’s offense has scored less than 25 points in nine straight games vs FBS teams. The only teams with longer active streaks are Colorado and Rutgers — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 23, 2022

