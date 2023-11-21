Checking in on Georgia’s two transfers at Georgia Tech

The Georgia Bulldogs will face a pair of former Dawgs on Saturday, Nov. 25 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither and wide receiver Dominick Blaylock both elected to transfer to Georgia Tech this offseason.

Blaylock and Seither are both having career-best seasons for the Yellow Jackets, who have a revitalized passing attack. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has thrown for 2,597 passing yards this season, which is already fourth in Georgia Tech history. King’s 2023 season is the most yardage any Tech quarterback has passed for since 2001.

How are Dominick Blaylock and Brett Seither doing at their new home?

Former Georgia WR Dominick Blaylock

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is Georgia Tech’s third-leading receiver this season. Blaylock has 21 receptions for 337 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.

Dominick Blaylock's recent touchdown catch

It's like they were playing a game of "connect the dots" and Blaylock drew a straight line to the end zone! 🎯@GTFootball | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/lUMJvLR64k — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 19, 2023

Dominick Blaylock had one of his better games of the season against Syracuse. The junior receiver finished the Syracuse game with two receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither has a career-high six catches for 73 yards and four touchdowns this season. Only one player on Georgia Tech has more touchdown catches than Seither.

Brett Seither's big game

Tight end Brett Seither was Tech's highest-graded (89.4) offensive player, according to PFF, against North Carolina. Defensive lineman Horace Lockett (76.4) was Tech's highest-graded defensive player. — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) October 29, 2023

Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither caught two passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia Tech’s upset win over North Carolina. Seither recorded his final touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and Georgia Tech never surrendered their lead after that.

What Kirby Smart said about Dominick Blaylock

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised Dominick Blaylock ahead of the Georgia-Georgia Tech game. Blaylock’s career at Georgia began in 2019. He tore his ACL in the 2019 SEC championship and had to work hard to return.

Selflessness is probably the number one thing that stands out. Toughness. He’s such a great competitor. Dom is one of those who never says anything. He doesn’t complain. He doesn’t moan. He goes to work every day. He made some really, really big, critical plays for us over the years, in terms of the stretch run. Going back to his freshman year, touchdown catches, all the way to last year, making plays. He’s just very dependable.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire