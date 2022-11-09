Checking in on Georgia football transfers after Week 10

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs always have one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Not every player that signs with Georgia football sticks with the Bulldogs.

Georgia, who did not add a transfer this offseason, has seen a lot of talented players transfer away from their program. College football players typically transfer because they want more playing time or prefer to be closer to home. The Bulldogs faces several of their transfers during the 2022 college football season.

How are Georgia football transfers doing this season?

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels is coming off his toughest performance of the season against Iowa State. Daniels failed to throw for 100 yards against Iowa State.

West Virginia is 3-6 and is in last place in the Big 12. The Mountaineers have had a few close loses this season.

Alabama wide reciever Jermaine Burton

Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton and the Crimson Tide lost at LSU in shocking fashion in Week 10. Alabama now has two loses this season and needs a lot of help to make the College Football Playoff. Burton has 22 catches for 325 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

Mississippi safety Otis Reese

Mississippi senior safety Otis Reese has 53 total tackles this year. Reese and the Rebels play Alabama on Nov. 12 in a big SEC West game. Ole Miss (8-1) has an outside chance of winning the SEC West. Reese is a big contributor on the Ole Miss defense.

Arkansas receiver Matt Landers

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers previously played at Toledo after transferring from the University of Georgia. Landers, who is the Razorbacks’ leading receiver with 594 receiving yards, is having a great season in his return to the SEC.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson faces Georgia on Nov. 12. Does Robinson play a large role for Mississippi State? No, but he has been more important recently. The sophomore receiver has 15 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown this season.

Miami defensive back Tyrique Stevenson

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson recorded four tackles in Miami’s 45-3 loss to Florida State. Miami is having a tough season, but Stevenson has 18 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception.

Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber

Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber has 11 tackles this season. The Gators, who defeated Texas A&M in Week 10, are 5-4. Kimber has one interception this year.

LSU Tigers safety Major Burns

LSU safety Major Burns recorded one tackle in the Tigers’ upset win over Alabama. Burns has missed several games since September. The sophomore defensive back has 17 tackles and two pass deflections for LSU. Will the Tigers face Georgia in the SEC championship?

UCF defensive back Divaad Wilson

UCF defensive back Divaad Wilson has been all over the field this season. Wilson has 32 total tackles including 27 solo tackles. The senior defensive back has three interceptions. UCF (7-2) has a big game against Tulane (8-1) on Nov. 12.

Hawaii defensive back Hugh Nelson

Hawaii defensive back Hugh Nelson played at Georgia as a walk-on. Nelson has had a larger role for Hawaii, where he’s racked up 42 tackles this season. Nelson also has six pass deflections. Hawaii (2-8) is not having a great season.

