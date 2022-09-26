Checking on Georgia football transfers after Week 4

The Georgia Bulldogs have a lot more players that transfer away from the football program than transfer into it. Why is that?

A large number of Georgia players are unable to get as much playing time as they’d prefer. Additionally, some players want to transfer closer to home or to somewhere that will give them a full scholarship. Georgia has had several walk-on players that have transferred to other programs and earned much bigger roles with their new teams.

Let’s take a look at how several former Georgia Bulldogs performed through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season.

Illinois tight end Luke Ford

Illinois tight end Luke Ford has caught six passes for 30 yards this season. Ford caught 15 passes for 114 yards last season for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are 3-1.

West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels

Starting quarterback J.T. Daniels and West Virginia earned a big road win over rival Virginia Tech in Week 4. Daniels threw for 203 passing yards and a touchdown in the Mountaineers’ 31-10 win at Virginia Tech. West Virginia is 2-2.

Florida pass rusher Brenton Cox

Florida Gators linebacker Brenton Cox is one of the best players on Florida’s defense. Cox has 22 total tackles this season, but does not have a sack. He recorded 8.5 sacks last year. The former five-star recruit and Florida lost at Tennessee in Week 4.

Western Kentucky linebacker Jaden Hunter

Former four-star recruit Jaden Hunter transferred from Georgia football in 2019. Hunter recorded 66 total tackles, three sacks and forced three turnovers last season. Hunter recorded 13 tackles during the first three weeks of the 2022 college football season.

Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese

Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese is arguably the best player on Ole Miss’ defense. The Rebels are 4-0. Reese has recorded 20 tackles, a sack, and three pass deflections through four weeks.

Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini

Latavious Brini and Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M in Week 4. The Razorbacks are 3-1 and host Alabama on Oct. 1. Brini has 18 total tackles and a forced fumble so far this year.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton caught four passes for 94 yards in the Crimson Tide’s dominant win over Vanderbilt. Burton has 12 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns through four games.

North Texas receiver Tommy Bush

North Texas wide receiver Tommy Bush has three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown this season. Bush hauled in only three catches for 43 yards in 2021.

Temple QB/WR D'Wan Mathis

D’Wan Mathis is now practicing at wide receiver for Temple. Mathis started slowly this season as the Owls’ starting quarterback. During Mathis’ first two games he went 14 of 29 for 125 passing yards and did not have a touchdown or interception.

UCF defensive back Divaad Wilson

The UCF Knights defeated Georgia Tech in Week 4. Former Georgia Bulldog Divaad Wilson is no stranger to beating the Yellow Jackets. Wilson has 11 total tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble this season.

