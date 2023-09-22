Checking in on Georgia football transfers ahead of Week 4

Georgia football players tend to shine when they find new homes. The Bulldogs lost 15 players to the NCAA transfer portal in the 2023 offseason. The Dawgs lost additional talent in the 2021 and 2022 transfer windows.

Former Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell has played the best of any Georgia transfer to start the season. Mitchell had a massive game in Week 2 as the Texas Longhorns upset the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Let’s take a look at how some of the top Georgia football transfers performed during the first three weeks of the college football season:

Rice quarterback JT Daniels

Daniels is in his sixth season of college football. Daniels and the Rice Owls are 2-1. The Owls lost 37-10 at Texas in Week 1, but have played well since then. Daniels and Rice face USF in Week 4.

Stats: 803 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions



Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall

Marshall is starting at linebacker for the Crimson Tide, who looked awful offensively against USF in Week 3. Marshall is a key player for Alabama, who plays Ole Miss in Week 4.

Stats: 18 tackles

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell and Texas got off to a slow start against Wyoming in Week 3 after beating Alabama the week before. Mitchell came up with some big plays against the Crimson Tide.

Interestingly, Mitchell’s statistics match his exact final numbers from his injury-riddled 2022 season with Georgia.

Stats: nine catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton is off to a good start to the season, but Alabama has an uneven quarterback situation. The Crimson Tide face Ole Miss in Week 4.

Stats: six catches for 127 yards and two touchdown

USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander

Bear Alexander and USC are 3-0. The Trojans have a high-powered offense and overwhelmed Stanford a few weeks ago. USC faces Arizona State in Week 4.

Stats: seven tackles and 0.5 sacks



Oregon State linebacker Makiya Tongue

Oregon State Beavers linebacker Makiya Tongue was previously a wide receiver at Georgia. Oregon State plays Washington State in Week 4.

Stats: six tackles and a forced fumble



LSU safety Major Burns

Major Burns and LSU suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Florida State in Week 1, but the Tigers have bounced back. LSU dominated Mississippi State in Week 3 and plays Arkansas this week.

Stats: 15 tackles and a sack



UCF linebacker Rian Davis

The UCF Knights are 3-0 and face Kansas State in Week 4. Rian Davis should see a lot of action as UCF makes its Big 12 debut this season.

Stats: seven tackles

ECU receiver Jaylen Johnson

ECU Pirates receiver Jaylen Johnson is a former UGA walk-on. Johnson is seeing a lot of playing time at ECU. He has 10 catches for 108 yards this season for the Pirates, who play Gardner-Webb this week.

Stats: 10 catches for 108 receiving yards

Georgia Tech tight end Brett Seither

Georgia Tech tight end Brett Seither hauled in a catch in the Yellow Jackets’ defeat to Ole Miss in Week 3. Georgia Tech is 1-2.

Stats: three catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns

Georgia Tech receiver Dominick Blaylock

Georgia Tech receiver Dominick Blaylock and the Yellow Jackets face Wake Forest in Week 4. Blaylock had a nice game against South Carolina State in Week 2.

Stats: six catches for 63 yards and one touchdown

Mississippi State receiver Justin Robinson

Justin Robinson and Mississippi State lost to LSU in Week 3. Mississippi State is passing a lot less this season. The Bulldogs aren’t looking like a contender in the SEC thus far.

Stats: six catches for 53 yards

Nebraska linebacker MJ Sherman

MJ Sherman and Nebraska are 1-2 to start the 2023 college football season. Sherman is seeing more playing time for the Cornhuskers.

Stats: five tackles and a sack

