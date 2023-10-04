Checking in on Georgia football transfers ahead of Week 6

Former Georgia Bulldogs tend to shine after they transfer. The Bulldogs lost 15 players to the NCAA transfer portal in the 2023 offseason. The Dawgs lost additional talent in the 2021 and 2022 transfer windows.

Talented players like wide receivers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett transferred into Georgia.

Former Georgia receiver Adonai Mitchell has a massive upcoming game in Week 6 as the Texas Longhorns face the Oklahoma Sooners. Mitchell and Texas are looking to make the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take a look at how some of the top Georgia football transfers performed during the first five weeks of the college football season:

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Last week, Adonai Mitchell and Texas got a big win over Kansas to move to 5-0. Now, Mitchell and Texas will play in college football’s top game of Week 6: Texas-Oklahoma. Both Big 12 teams are 5-0 entering the Red River Showdown.

Stats: 22 catches for 321 yards and four touchdowns

Rice quarterback JT Daniels

JT Daniels is in his sixth season of college football. Daniels and the Rice Owls are 3-2. The Owls play UCONN in Week 6. Daniels is on the way to having the best statistical season of his career. Rice looks like they may make a bowl game this year.

Stats: 1,469 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton having a solid season, but Alabama has an uneven quarterback situation. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is a good running quarterback and throws a nice deep ball, but Alabama will not be passing as much this year. The Crimson Tide play at Texas A&M in Week 6.

Stats: six catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns

LSU safety Major Burns

LSU safety Major Burns is the Tigers’ leading tackler after five games. LSU is 3-2 after suffered a tough loss to Ole Miss in Week 5. The Tigers allowed 55 points in the loss at Ole Miss, but still only have one loss in SEC play.

Stats: 38 tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection



Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall

Marshall is Alabama’s second-leading tackler. The former Georgia linebacker is seeing more playing time with the Crimson Tide, who are 4-1. Alabama plays in a big SEC West game in Week 6 against Texas A&M.

Stats: 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks



Georgia Tech wide receiver Dominick Blaylock

Georgia Tech wide receiver Dominick Blaylock had his best game of the season against Bowling Green in Week 5. Blaylock hauled in a season-high seven catches for 131 receiving yards. Unfortunately for Yellow Jacket fans, Blayock’s performance came in an embarrassing defeat.

Stats: 13 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown

USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander

Bear Alexander and USC are 5-0. The Trojans have a high-powered offense, but a lot of defensive concerns after giving up 41 points to Colorado. Alexander is seeing much more playing time at USC. The Trojans play Arizona in Week 6.

Stats: 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks



Arizona defensive lineman Bill Norton

Arizona defensive lineman Bill Norton already has a career-high nine tackles in 2023. Norton recorded two tackles in Arizona’s close 31-24 defeat to Washington. The Wildcats play USC in Week 6.

Stats: nine tackles



Arkansas cornerback Jaheim Singletary

Arkansas is coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M. Singletary had three tackles against the Aggies. Freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary is seeing more playing time with the Razorbacks.

Stats: 13 tackles and three pass deflections



Mississippi State tight end Ryland Goede

Goede has played in three games for Mississippi State including two starts. The Bulldogs have primarily used Goede as a blocker. He does not have any catches.

Stats: three games played

