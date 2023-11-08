Checking on Georgia football transfers ahead of Week 11

Georgia football transfers continue to make an impact across college football. Former Georgia Bulldogs Adonai Mitchell, Trezmen Marshall, and Jermaine Burton all still have a shot to win their respective conferences and make the College Football Playoff. Georgia is expected to play against Marshall and Burton in the SEC championship game.

USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander and LSU defensive back Major Burns both suffered defeats in Week 10 to end their hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

Georgia lost 15 players to the NCAA transfer portal during the 2023 offseason. The Dawgs lost additional talent throughout the 2021 and 2022 transfer windows, but did not add many transfers. How are Georgia football transfers performing through 10 weeks and ahead of Week 11?

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell and Texas prevailed in overtime against Kansas State to remain the Big 12’s top hope to secure a College Football Playoff berth. Mitchell and Texas play at TCU in Week 11.

Stats: 37 catches for 576 yards and eight touchdowns

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton and Alabama earned a massive 42-28 home win over LSU to take control of the SEC West. Burton will likely play against Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide can wrap up the SEC West with a road win at Kentucky this week.

Stats: 26 receptions for 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns



Defensive tackle Bear Alexander

The wheels have fallen off for Bear Alexander and the USC defense. The Trojans allowed 52 points to Washington and saw their Pac-12 title hopes crushed thanks to another lackluster defensive performance. USC is allowing 34.5 points per game, which is No. 121 in the nation.

Stats: 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks



LSU safety Major Burns

Major Burns recorded eight tackles in LSU’s tough road loss to Alabama. Burns continues to see a ton of snaps for the Tigers, but LSU’s defense has really struggled to get stops this season.

Stats: 58 tackles, one sack, and one interception



ECU wide receiver Jaylen Johnson

Former Georgia walk-on wide receiver Jaylen Johnson continues to make an impact at ECU. The Pirates are struggling to pick up wins, but Johnson did top 100 receiving yards and score a touchdown in a recent ECU game against UTSA.

Stats: 36 receptions for 381 receiving yards and one touchdown

Georgia Tech wide receiver Dominick Blaylock

Dominick Blaylock and Georgia Tech are 5-4 entering Week 11. The Yellow Jackets could make a bowl game if they can knock off Clemson in this week. Blaylock recorded three catches for 22 yards in Tech’s recent win over Virginia.

Stats: 19 receptions for 269 receiving yards and one touchdown

Nebraska linebacker MJ Sherman

MJ Sherman recorded two tackles in Nebraska’s 20-17 win over to Michigan State. The Cornhuskers are 5-4 entering a Week 11 game against Maryland. Sherman has a career-high in tackles and sacks.

Stats: 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks

Rice quarterback JT Daniels

JT Daniels threw for two touchdowns and an interception in Rice’s Week 10 loss to SMU. Daniels left the game in the second quarter due to a hit that was reviewed for targeting.

Stats: 2,442 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions

Former Temple quarterback D'Wan Mathis

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis is entering the transfer portal again. Mathis, who was named the opening game starter at quarterback for the Temple Owls in 2021 and 2022, is looking for a new college football home.

During the 2022 college football season, D’Wan Mathis changed positions and started playing as a wide receiver. Mathis finished with two receptions for 12 yards this season.

Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall

Marshall and the Crimson Tide are playing better down the stretch. Alabama (8-1) remains a College Football Playoff contender. Alabama’s defense has been pretty consistent all season.

Georgia wishes Marshall stayed after Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a serious injury against Missouri.

Stats: 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks

UCF linebacker Rian Davis

UCF is 4-5 and is trying to make a bowl game in their first Big 12 season. UCF linebacker Rian Davis, a UGA transfer, last recorded stats in UCF’s the Week 6 game against Kansas.

Stats: 13 total tackles

