Checking in on Georgia football transfers ahead of Week 2

Georgia football lost 15 players to the NCAA transfer portal in the 2023 offseason alone. The Bulldogs lost additional talent in the 2021 and 2022 transfer windows.

Former Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander actually leads the nation in pressures, at the defensive tackle position, according to Pro Football Focus. Of course, USC is one of the few teams that has already played in two games.

Let’s take a look at how Georgia football transfers performed during Week 1 of the college football season:

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton a touchdown against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. Alabama won 56-7. The Crimson Tide face Texas in Week 2.

Stats: three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown

USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bear Alexander and USC have already played two games in 2023. The Trojans are 2-0 behind a high-powered offense. USC plays against Stanford in Week 2.

Stats: five tackles and 0.5 sacks



Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Austin American-Statesman

Adonai Mitchell and Texas handled the Rice Owls in Week 1. Mitchell and the Longhorns face a challenge in Week 2 at Alabama. Mitchell is no stranger at making big plays against the Crimson Tide.

This week, Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell noted that Mitchell played a large roll in him signing with the Bulldogs.

A.D. Mitchell and the coaching staff. But A.D., we went to the same middle school, and I used to train with him in high school as well. He’s always been a guy I’ve looked up to from a young age.

Stats: three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Major Burns and LSU suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Florida State in Week 1. Burns played a lot for the Tigers. But the LSU secondary struggled to slow down Keon Coleman and Florida State’s receiver group.

Stats: eight tackles



Rice quarterback JT Daniels

Austin American-Statesman

Daniels is in his sixth season of college football. Daniels and the Rice Owls lost 37-10 at Texas in Week 1. The Owls face Houston in Week 2.

Stats: 149 passing yards, one touchdown, and two inteceptions



UCF linebacker Rian Davis

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports battle for the ball

The UCF Knights dominated Kent State 56-6. Rian Davis should see a lot of action as UCF makes its Big 12 debut this season. Davis and UCF play Boise State in Week 2.

Stats: five tackles

Arizona defensive lineman Bill Norton

Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona defensive lineman Bill Norton helped the Wildcats defeat Northern Arizona in Week 1. Norton and Arizona play Mississippi State in Week 2.

Stats: three tackles

Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Robinson and Mississippi State beat Southeast Louisiana ahead of a Week 2 clash against Arizona.

Stats: three catches for 26 yards



Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall is starting at linebacker for the Crimson Tide, who dominated Middle Tennessee in Week 1. Marshall is a key player for Alabama, who is facing Texas in Week 2.

Stats: four tackles

Georgia Tech tight end Brett Seither

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech tight end Brett Seither scored a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ defeat to Louisville.

Stats: one catch for two yards and a touchdown



