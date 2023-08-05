Checking in on this year’s draft class at Vikings training camp

There’s only so much that can be discerned watching Vikings players practice against teammates day after day at TCO Performance Center. That’s why Thursday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Seahawks in Seattle can’t get here soon enough. It will provide a glimpse of something real.

Though he hasn’t confirmed anything yet, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell likely won’t let most of his starters suit up for live action. That will put some of the younger players on the roster in the spotlight over the next month.

It raises the question: How has this year’s draft class looked at training camp? Let’s take a look:

There’s no doubt receiver Jordan Addison entered training camp with the most hype of any Vikings rookie. And it’s safe to say he has lived up to the hype so far. He already runs very crisp routes, accelerating in and out of cuts with relative ease, and attacks the ball anytime it’s in the air. There’s a reason Addison has been running with the first team in practice. It’s not difficult to imagine Addison using his skill set to take some pressure off star receiver Justin Jefferson. That could make the Vikings a force to be reckoned with on offense. The next step for Addison is proving it on the field in the preseason.

After spending the early part of training camp running with the second team, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon has started to see more and more reps with the first team as of late. That’s significant with the preseason quickly approaching. It will be interesting to see how Blackmon performs in that setting. The fact that new defensive coordinator Brian Flores already seems to have some confidence in Blackmon is a good sign. He plays with a lot of physicality, and that’s exactly what Flores likes and wants out of that position.

Jay Ward

Not much is known about safety Jay Ward at the moment. Not even what position he will play in the preseason. He has been lining up all over the field, and while he will have to commit to a position at some point, it’s likely that Ward will play a hybrid role for the Vikings whenever he starts getting more playing time. He needs more seasoning as he slowly adapts to the level of play needed in the NFL.

In the wake of defensive tackle James Lynch tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, the Vikings need someone else to step up in the trenches. Could that be defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy? There’s certainly a chance. Though he appears to be nothing more than a rotational player up front right now, Roy could benefit from a strong showing in the preseason. He is likely to get lots of reps in the coming weeks, and he has to make the most of them.

There’s a lot for quarterback Jaren Hall to learn as he assimilates to the NFL. He still is in the very early stages of that process. The good news is that Hall looks natural throwing the ball. Now he has to get more comfortable reading defenses in real time with the pocket collapsing around him. There was a particular stretch last week during which Hall looked overwhelmed in team drills. He also has had some flashes of brilliance because of his arm talent. It’s a work in progress for Hall right now, and the preseason will be good for him.

It’s unlikely that running back DeWayne McBride sees significant playing time anytime soon. It’s an uphill climb for McBride with fellow running backs Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler ahead of him in the race to be the backup. Regardless, the things McBride has been able to put on tape in training camp are encouraging. He runs with a lot of intensity and has proven to be a much better pass catcher than some draft experts thought.

