Checking in on Chiefs’ AFC West, conference and Super Bowl LV betting odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are feeling pretty good about where they currently stand at the bye week. They’ve escaped, arguably, the toughest stretch of their schedule with an 8-1 overall record. Now they get a week to relax and recharge as they continue to pursue back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

The Chiefs aren’t the only ones feeling confident after the first half of their season, though. After nine games, oddsmakers still feel like the reigning champions have a very good shot to repeat as AFC West, AFC conference and Super Bowl champions.