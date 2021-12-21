Checking in on Chiefs’ AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVI odds

It’s been a while since we have checked on the Kansas City Chiefs’ betting odds for the AFC West, conference championship game and Super Bowl LVI. Oddsmakers favored Kansas City heavily at the start of the 2021 campaign, but after some early season hiccups, they weren’t the trusted team they once were. It’s taken an entire season, but the Chiefs have regained their standing atop the league. They’re the only team in the AFC with 10 wins so far and they’re once again looking like the best team in the conference.

Here’s a quick look at the latest betting odds as we head into the final stretch of the 2021 regular season.

AFC West Winner

Tipico Sportsbook odds: -2000

After their win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, the Chiefs now have a two-game lead on the AFC West division. With just three regular-season games remaining, that’s heavily influencing the odds to favor Kansas City here. It also doesn’t hurt that the Chiefs have won the AFC West in each of the last five seasons, they’ve been favored for the majority of the year here save for October when they were below .500 win percentage.

Conference Championship Winner

Tipico Sportsbook odds: +200

The Chiefs took a one-game lead for the AFC’s No. 1 seed this week and should they maintain it, they’ll have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They’re the only team in the conference with 10 wins and the only team atop the playoff picture with a win this week. They’re also now resounding favorites to bring home the Lamar Hunt Trophy for a third consecutive year per Tipico Sportsbook. The New England Patriots +400 and the Buffalo Bills + 500 are the next closest teams to Kansas City, but neither team is playing their most convincing football.

Super Bowl LVI Winner

Tipico Sportsbook odds: +450

Jumping back to early October, when the Chiefs were just 2-3, they had +700 odds to win Super Bowl LVI. They came in ranked behind teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills in the betting odds. Oh my, how the tables have turned. Kansas City is currently the favorite to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl and get their second win in three years per Tipico Sportsbook. However, the Green Bay Packers are close behind at +480 on the NFC side of things. Could we be in for a Super Bowl I rematch?

