Checking in with Cardinals manager Oli Marmol

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was down at Busch Stadium before Friday’s Rockies at Cardinals game. He went one on one with Cards manager Oli Marmol. Topics discussed, the aggravating loss last night to the Rockies, the quick recovery of catcher Willson Contreras from a broken arm and the overall thoughts on his near .500 team.

