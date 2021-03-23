Checking in on the Cardinals’ cap situation after a week of free agency

The Arizona Cardinals have made several moves in free agency this offseason. They have re-signed several of their own players and have added some from other teams. They entered the offseason with a modest amount of salary cap space.

What does the cap situation look like right now?

It depends on where you look.

As of Tuesday morning, the NFLPA public salary cap report showed the Cardinals had more than $7.2 million in cap space. It shows that number with 65 contracts listed.

According to Over the Cap, the Cardinals had more than $4.3 million in cap space with 64 contracts accounted for.

This gives the Cardinals some flexibility still to make some moves. They still have not done much to create cap space, either. They released cornerback Robert Alford but then re-signed him.

They could still make other cap cuts like linebacker Devon Kennard or center Mason Cole. They could restructure other contracts or even give linebacker Chandler Jones an extension.

More numbers will come in and the cap situation is fluid, as always, but the Cardinals still have some money available to go and do some things in free agency.

List

2021 Cardinals free agent tracker: Additions, departures, re-signings, tenders, trades

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



