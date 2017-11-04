Checking in with the B's rookies a month into the season

BRIGHTON, Mass – With the Bruins now roughly a month into the season, it feels like a good time to check in on the B's prospects with the youth movement still ongoing despite injuries up and down Boston's lineup.

In general terms the returns have been pretty good from the Bruins rookies with five different B's players scoring their first career NHL goals already this season. That's tops among all 31 of the NHL teams little more than a few weeks into the regular season. Most of it is the sheer talent of the B's youngsters and the concerted effort to work them into the lineup, and some of it is about other young players getting longer looks because of the injury epidemic.

Clearly, however, the Bruins rookies are headlined by Calder Trophy candidate Charlie McAvoy, who has been excellent in his first full month as an NHL player and simply keeps improving with each passing game. Initially the feeling was it was going to take a couple of seasons for McAvoy to really grow into his own as a top flight NHL defenseman, but he keeps on adding to the checklist of things he can do with very few weaknesses in his overall game.

McAvoy is third among NHL defensemen in points while ranking behind Tampa Bay's Mikhail Sergachev and New Jersey's Will Butcher, but leads all first year players with his whopping 22:40 of ice time for the Bruins through his first 11 games. At this point it seems almost a fait accompli that former BU sniper Clayton Keller is going to run away with the Calder given his nine goals and 15 points through his first 14 games with the Arizona Coyotes, but let's just see how good McAvoy can be by the season's second half before we crown anything to anybody.

As of right now McAvoy leads the Bruins in assists, is second in ice time to just Zdeno Chara and now he's become a top pair D-partner with Chara facing other team's best players while also killing penalties as well. Clearly he relishes that role and being a do-everything D-man capable of playing in all situations, and capable of playing against anybody else on the other side even at the young age of 19 years old.