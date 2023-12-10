Checking in on the Boston Celtics performance after 20 games

The Boston Celtics have reached the 20-game mark of the NBA season, enough of a sample size to get an idea of who this team might be by the time the dust settles on the 2023-24 regular season. And to such an end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast had an extensive talk about what has exceeded, met, and fallen short of expectations for the team on a recent episode.

Areas where the Celtics have exceeded expectations include rebounding and defense, which ranks second in the league. ReserSam Hauser’s shooting has also impressed. On the other hand, Boston still struggles with turnovers, holding leads, and crunch time execution. Jayson Tatum has also fallen short of expectations, still showing some bad habits like too many pull-up 3s while playing at an unusually slow pace.

To hear more of their assessments, check out the clip embedded below.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire