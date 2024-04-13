Checkers announce Brendan Perlini as team’s Man of the Year

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Brendan Perlini has been named the Charlotte Checkers Man of the Year award for his contributions to the community this season, the team announced on Thursday.

Perlini, who has family ties to the military, donated his $5,000 winnings from the annual Chopped Challenge cooking event to Charlotte Vet Center. They offer confidential counseling to veterans, service members and their families at no cost.

Perlini has also donated game tickets to the Charlotte Vet Center throughout the season, the team said. The group was also showcased at a game earlier in the year.

Perlini is now one of 32 finalists for the 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award.

