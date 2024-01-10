Check the yardage book: Waialae for the 2024 Sony Open on the PGA Tour

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927 alongside Kāhala Beach.

The private course has undergone multiple reconstructions, mostly in the 1960s as a hotel was added to the property. Architects Robert Trent Jones Sr., Desmond Muirhead and Rick Smith made changes to the course over the decades, and most recently Tom Doak has worked to restore some of Raynor’s original design concepts.

The layout, which first hosted the PGA Tour in 1965, will play to 7,044 yards with a par of 70 this year. Of note: The standard routing is altered for the Sony Open, with the nines reversed to better take advantage of the scenic sunsets. The nines are presented below in the order in which they are played during the Tour event.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week. Check out the maps of each hole below.

Legend

1 fairway

1 fairway

1 green

1 green

2 fairway

2 fairway

2 green

2 green

3 fairway

3 fairway

3 green

3 green

4 fairway

4 fairway

4 green

4 green

5 fairway

5 fairway

5 green

5 green

6 fairway

6 fairway

6 green

6 green

7 fairway

7 fairway

7 green

7 green

8 fairway

8 fairway

8 green

8 green

9 fairway

9 fairway

9 green

9 green

10 fairway

10 fairway

10 green

10 green

11 fairway

11 fairway

11 green

11 green

12 fairway

12 fairway

12 green

12 green

13 fairway

13 fairway

13 green

13 green

14 fairway

14 fairway

14 green

14 green

15 fairway

15 fairway

15 green

15 green

16 fairway

16 fairway

16 green

16 green

17 fairway

17 fairway

17 green

17 green

18 fairway

18 fairway

18 green

18 green

Practice green

Practice green

The StrackaLine yardage book for Waialae Country Club, site of the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek