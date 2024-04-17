Check out our watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Field Athlete of the Year award, an inaugural award specifically for jumpers, vaulters and throwers. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete Team will be announced in August. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Field Athlete of the Year. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's awards!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if it was found that their high school does not participate in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Field Athlete of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete Watch List:
Hannah Alexander — SR, Throws | Noblesville High School | Noblesville, Indiana
Alexa Anderson — JR, Pole Vault | Tigard High School | Tigard, Oregon
Milena Chevallier — SR, Jumps | Farmington Hills High School | Farmington Hills, Michigan
Tyler Collins — SR, Jumps | West Carteret High School | Morehead City, North Carolina
Jaiya Daniels — JR, Jumps | Los Alamos High School | Los Alamos, New Mexico
Katy Dexter — SR, Throws | Pinedale High School | Pinedale, Wyoming
Donna Douglas — SR, Jumps | Nettleton High School | Jonesboro, Arkansas
Iliana Downing — SR, Pole Vault | La Costa Canyon High School | Carlsbad, California
Samantha Ennin — JR, Jumps | John Paul II High School | Plano, Texas
Madeleine Fey — SR, Throws | Midlothian High School | Midlothian, Texas
Janie Ford — JR, Jumps | St. Paul's Episcopal | Mobile, Alabama
Val Galligan — SR, Javelin | Olathe Northwest High School | Olathe, Kansas
Gavriella Garcia — SR, Javelin | Basha High School | Chandler, Arizona
Rosalind Gergely — SR, Javelin | Blue Mountain High School | Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania
JaiCieonna Gero-Holt — JR, Multi | Emerald Ridge High School | South Hill, Washington
Layla Giordano — SR, Throws | Northern Valley Regional High | Old Tappan, New Jersey
Alisa Gordon — SR, Jumps | Alexander High School | Douglasville, Georgia
Hannah Grace — JR, Pole Vault | Coastal Christian High School | Wilmington, North Carolina
Corintia Griffith — SR, Jumps | Webster Schroeder High School | Webster, New York
Tristen Grimes — SO, Pole Vault | Gregory-Portland High School | Portland, Texas
Morgan Hallett — SR, Throws | Norton High School | Norton, Ohio
Elizabeth Hopkins — SR, Throws | Franklin High School | Franklin, Massachusetts
Emarie Jackson — SR, Throws | Greensburg High School | Greensburg, Indiana
Aja Johnson — JR, Throws | Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks High | Sherman Oaks, California
Alyssa Jones — JR, Sprints/Jumps | Smithson Valley High School | Spring Branch, Texas
Sonoma Kasica — SR, Javelin | Shorecrest Prep | St. Petersburg, Florida
Lydia Kentis — SR, Throws | Barbara Goleman High School | Miami, Florida
Lindi Kessinger — SR, Throws | Orofino High School | Orofino, Idaho
Eliza King — SR, Javelin | Aiken High School | Aiken, South Carolina
Addison Kleinke — SO, Pole Vault | Winston Churchill High School | Eugene, Oregon
Avery Lewis — SR, Jumps | Friends' Central School | Wynnewood, Pennsylvania
Hadley Lucas — SR, Throws | Bloomington North High School | Bloomington, Indiana
Zadie Mackey — SR, Throws | Elbert High School | Elbert, Colorado
Camryn Massey — SR, Throws | Ashbrook High School | Gastonia, North Carolina
Ella Michelitch — SO, Jumps | Minisink Valley | Slate Hill, New York
Jessica Oji — JR, Throws | Livingston High School | Livingston, New Jersey
Kourtney Rathke — SR, Jumps | Peak to Peak Charter School | Lafayette, Colorado
Jasmine Robinson — SO, Jumps/Hurdles | North Cobb High School | Kennesaw, Georgia
Jacqueline Rose — SR, Pole Vault | Keller High School | Keller, Texas
Julie Segroves — JR, Pole Vault | Biloxi High School | Biloxi, Mississippi
Jadyn Singleton — SR, Jumps | Savannah Christian School | Savannah, Georgia
Madison Smith — SR, Throws | Gothenburg High School | Gothenburg, Nebraska
Lauren St. Peters — SR, Throws | Aledo High School | Aledo, Texas
Jazmine Thompson — SR, Throws | Harlingen High School | Harligen, Texas
Skylynn Townsend — SR, Jumps | Rock Hill High School | Frisco, Texas
Veronica Vacca — JR, Pole Vault | Mount Saint Jospeh Academy | Flourtown, Pennsylvania
Chelsi Williams — JR, Jumps | George Jenkins High School | Lakeland, Florida
Taylor Wiseman — JR, Throws | Childress High School | Childress, Texas
Scout Woods — JR, Throws | Wahpeton High School | Wahpeton, North Dakota
Alanna Woolfolk — SR, Jumps | Clayton High School | Clayton, New Jersey
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete Watch List