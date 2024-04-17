Check out our watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete of the Year

Who will make the final cut? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Field Athlete of the Year award, an inaugural award specifically for jumpers, vaulters and throwers. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete Team will be announced in August. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Field Athlete of the Year. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's awards!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if it was found that their high school does not participate in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Field Athlete of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete Watch List:

Hannah Alexander — SR, Throws | Noblesville High School | Noblesville, Indiana

Alexa Anderson — JR, Pole Vault | Tigard High School | Tigard, Oregon

Milena Chevallier — SR, Jumps | Farmington Hills High School | Farmington Hills, Michigan

Tyler Collins — SR, Jumps | West Carteret High School | Morehead City, North Carolina

Jaiya Daniels — JR, Jumps | Los Alamos High School | Los Alamos, New Mexico

Katy Dexter — SR, Throws | Pinedale High School | Pinedale, Wyoming

Donna Douglas — SR, Jumps | Nettleton High School | Jonesboro, Arkansas

Iliana Downing — SR, Pole Vault | La Costa Canyon High School | Carlsbad, California

Samantha Ennin — JR, Jumps | John Paul II High School | Plano, Texas

Madeleine Fey — SR, Throws | Midlothian High School | Midlothian, Texas

Janie Ford — JR, Jumps | St. Paul's Episcopal | Mobile, Alabama

Val Galligan — SR, Javelin | Olathe Northwest High School | Olathe, Kansas

Gavriella Garcia — SR, Javelin | Basha High School | Chandler, Arizona

Rosalind Gergely — SR, Javelin | Blue Mountain High School | Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania

JaiCieonna Gero-Holt — JR, Multi | Emerald Ridge High School | South Hill, Washington

Layla Giordano — SR, Throws | Northern Valley Regional High | Old Tappan, New Jersey

Alisa Gordon — SR, Jumps | Alexander High School | Douglasville, Georgia

Hannah Grace — JR, Pole Vault | Coastal Christian High School | Wilmington, North Carolina

Corintia Griffith — SR, Jumps | Webster Schroeder High School | Webster, New York

Tristen Grimes — SO, Pole Vault | Gregory-Portland High School | Portland, Texas

Morgan Hallett — SR, Throws | Norton High School | Norton, Ohio

Elizabeth Hopkins — SR, Throws | Franklin High School | Franklin, Massachusetts

Emarie Jackson — SR, Throws | Greensburg High School | Greensburg, Indiana

Aja Johnson — JR, Throws | Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks High | Sherman Oaks, California

Alyssa Jones — JR, Sprints/Jumps | Smithson Valley High School | Spring Branch, Texas

Sonoma Kasica — SR, Javelin | Shorecrest Prep | St. Petersburg, Florida

Lydia Kentis — SR, Throws | Barbara Goleman High School | Miami, Florida

Lindi Kessinger — SR, Throws | Orofino High School | Orofino, Idaho

Eliza King — SR, Javelin | Aiken High School | Aiken, South Carolina

Addison Kleinke — SO, Pole Vault | Winston Churchill High School | Eugene, Oregon

Avery Lewis — SR, Jumps | Friends' Central School | Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

Hadley Lucas — SR, Throws | Bloomington North High School | Bloomington, Indiana

Zadie Mackey — SR, Throws | Elbert High School | Elbert, Colorado

Camryn Massey — SR, Throws | Ashbrook High School | Gastonia, North Carolina

Ella Michelitch — SO, Jumps | Minisink Valley | Slate Hill, New York

Jessica Oji — JR, Throws | Livingston High School | Livingston, New Jersey

Kourtney Rathke — SR, Jumps | Peak to Peak Charter School | Lafayette, Colorado

Jasmine Robinson — SO, Jumps/Hurdles | North Cobb High School | Kennesaw, Georgia

Jacqueline Rose — SR, Pole Vault | Keller High School | Keller, Texas

Julie Segroves — JR, Pole Vault | Biloxi High School | Biloxi, Mississippi

Jadyn Singleton — SR, Jumps | Savannah Christian School | Savannah, Georgia

Madison Smith — SR, Throws | Gothenburg High School | Gothenburg, Nebraska

Lauren St. Peters — SR, Throws | Aledo High School | Aledo, Texas

Jazmine Thompson — SR, Throws | Harlingen High School | Harligen, Texas

Skylynn Townsend — SR, Jumps | Rock Hill High School | Frisco, Texas

Veronica Vacca — JR, Pole Vault | Mount Saint Jospeh Academy | Flourtown, Pennsylvania

Chelsi Williams — JR, Jumps | George Jenkins High School | Lakeland, Florida

Taylor Wiseman — JR, Throws | Childress High School | Childress, Texas

Scout Woods — JR, Throws | Wahpeton High School | Wahpeton, North Dakota

Alanna Woolfolk — SR, Jumps | Clayton High School | Clayton, New Jersey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Field Athlete Watch List