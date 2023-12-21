Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowler of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its inaugural watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowler of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Boys Bowler of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowling Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Bowler of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Boys Bowler of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowling Watch List:
Jonathan Arena — JR | Archbishop Shaw High School | Marrero, Louisiana
Rohde Barber — JR | Circle Christian School | Winter Springs, Florida
Zach Bombard — JR | La Salle Academy | New York, New York
Nathan Bray — JR | West Boca Raton High School | Boca Raton, Florida
K.J. Burns — JR | Garden City High School | Garden City, Kansas
Landon Butenko — FR | Chenango Forks High School | Binghamton, New York
Bryce Cadaret — JR | Cabrini High School | Allen Park, Michigan
KC Campbell — SR | Seton Hall Prep | West Orange, New Jersey
Braden Cassidy — SO | Arlington High School | Lagrangeville, New York
Brenden Clements — SR | Cabot High School | Cabot, Arkansas
Jayden Conto — SO | John Jay Senior High School | East Fishkill, New York
William Cunningham — SO | Saint Joseph High School | Metuchen, New Jersey
Drew Damron — JR | Jonathan Alder High School | Plain City, Ohio
Chris Faro — SR | Coral Academy | Las Vegas, Nevada
Trevor Fisher — SR | Le Mars Community High School | Le Mars, Iowa
Dominic Gibson-Smith — SR | Bayside High School | Palm Bay, Florida
Drew Groscost — SR | Lewisburg High School | Olive Branch, Mississippi
Peyton Guyer — JR | Prairie High School | Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Ian Harmon — SR | Edgewood High School | Merritt Island, Florida
Zeke Heerema — SR | Grand Rapids Christian High School | Grand Rapids, Michigan
Caleb Hodtwalker — JR | Lewis Central High School | Council Bluffs, Iowa
Tayvon Homolar — SR | Waterloo West High School | Waterloo, Iowa
Courie Husbands — JR | Edgewood High School | Merritt Island, Florida
Isaiah Jackson — SR | Apopka High School | Apopka, Florida
Cameron Kennedy — SR | Corning-Painted Post High School | Corning, New York
Michael Kimble — SR | Spain Park High School | Birmingham, Alabama
Christian Liquori — SR | Merritt Island High School | Merritt Island, Florida
Matt Logan — JR | Canfield High School | Canfield, Ohio
Brayden Masclee — JR | Fairport High School | Fairport, New York
Alex McCarthy — JR | Nouvel Catholic Central High School | Saginaw, Michigan
Josh Morgan — SR | Smyrna High School | Smyrna, Tennessee
Mikael Najarro — SR | North Rockland High School | Thiells, New York
Keaton Ostrowski — SR | Rush-Henrietta High School | Henrietta, New York
Cole Pekny — SR | Saint Albert Catholic | Council Bluffs, Iowa
Charlie Pelham — JR | Clinton High School | Clinton, Iowa
Brendan Riley — SR | Mott High School | Waterford Township, Michigan
Jackson Satterlee — JR | Cedar Falls High School | Cedar Falls, Iowa
Carson Shroyer — SR | Beavercreek High School | Dayton, Ohio
Tristan Smith — SR | Camanche High School | Camanche, Iowa
Talyn Spaur — JR | Lincoln High School | Des Moines, Iowa
Kai Strothers — SO | Saint Joseph High School | Metuchen, New Jersey
Tristan Trujillo — SR | Space Coast High School | Cocoa, Florida
Trey VanWyk — JR | Oskaloosa Senior High School | Oskaloosa, Iowa
Evan Viener — JR | Miami Palmetto Senior High School | Pinecrest, Florida
Preston West — SR | Dutchtown High School | Geismar, Louisiana
Evan White — SR | Saint Albert Catholic | Council Bluffs, Iowa
Owen Williams — SR | Tecumseh High School | Tecumseh, Michigan
Andrew Williams — SR | Alcorn Central High School | Glen, Mississippi
Connor Woosley — JR | Trinity High School | St. Matthews, Kentucky
Josh Zajac — SO | East Senior High School | West Seneca, New York
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Boys Bowling Watch List