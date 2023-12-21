Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowler of the Year

Who will make the final cut for this year's national show? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its inaugural watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowler of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Boys Bowler of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowling Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Bowler of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Boys Bowler of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Boys Bowling Watch List:

Jonathan Arena — JR | Archbishop Shaw High School | Marrero, Louisiana

Rohde Barber — JR | Circle Christian School | Winter Springs, Florida

Zach Bombard — JR | La Salle Academy | New York, New York

Nathan Bray — JR | West Boca Raton High School | Boca Raton, Florida

K.J. Burns — JR | Garden City High School | Garden City, Kansas

Landon Butenko — FR | Chenango Forks High School | Binghamton, New York

Bryce Cadaret — JR | Cabrini High School | Allen Park, Michigan

KC Campbell — SR | Seton Hall Prep | West Orange, New Jersey

Braden Cassidy — SO | Arlington High School | Lagrangeville, New York

Brenden Clements — SR | Cabot High School | Cabot, Arkansas

Jayden Conto — SO | John Jay Senior High School | East Fishkill, New York

William Cunningham — SO | Saint Joseph High School | Metuchen, New Jersey

Drew Damron — JR | Jonathan Alder High School | Plain City, Ohio

Chris Faro — SR | Coral Academy | Las Vegas, Nevada

Trevor Fisher — SR | Le Mars Community High School | Le Mars, Iowa

Dominic Gibson-Smith — SR | Bayside High School | Palm Bay, Florida

Drew Groscost — SR | Lewisburg High School | Olive Branch, Mississippi

Peyton Guyer — JR | Prairie High School | Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Ian Harmon — SR | Edgewood High School | Merritt Island, Florida

Zeke Heerema — SR | Grand Rapids Christian High School | Grand Rapids, Michigan

Caleb Hodtwalker — JR | Lewis Central High School | Council Bluffs, Iowa

Tayvon Homolar — SR | Waterloo West High School | Waterloo, Iowa

Courie Husbands — JR | Edgewood High School | Merritt Island, Florida

Isaiah Jackson — SR | Apopka High School | Apopka, Florida

Cameron Kennedy — SR | Corning-Painted Post High School | Corning, New York

Michael Kimble — SR | Spain Park High School | Birmingham, Alabama

Christian Liquori — SR | Merritt Island High School | Merritt Island, Florida

Matt Logan — JR | Canfield High School | Canfield, Ohio

Brayden Masclee — JR | Fairport High School | Fairport, New York

Alex McCarthy — JR | Nouvel Catholic Central High School | Saginaw, Michigan

Josh Morgan — SR | Smyrna High School | Smyrna, Tennessee

Mikael Najarro — SR | North Rockland High School | Thiells, New York

Keaton Ostrowski — SR | Rush-Henrietta High School | Henrietta, New York

Cole Pekny — SR | Saint Albert Catholic | Council Bluffs, Iowa

Charlie Pelham — JR | Clinton High School | Clinton, Iowa

Brendan Riley — SR | Mott High School | Waterford Township, Michigan

Jackson Satterlee — JR | Cedar Falls High School | Cedar Falls, Iowa

Carson Shroyer — SR | Beavercreek High School | Dayton, Ohio

Tristan Smith — SR | Camanche High School | Camanche, Iowa

Talyn Spaur — JR | Lincoln High School | Des Moines, Iowa

Kai Strothers — SO | Saint Joseph High School | Metuchen, New Jersey

Tristan Trujillo — SR | Space Coast High School | Cocoa, Florida

Trey VanWyk — JR | Oskaloosa Senior High School | Oskaloosa, Iowa

Evan Viener — JR | Miami Palmetto Senior High School | Pinecrest, Florida

Preston West — SR | Dutchtown High School | Geismar, Louisiana

Evan White — SR | Saint Albert Catholic | Council Bluffs, Iowa

Owen Williams — SR | Tecumseh High School | Tecumseh, Michigan

Andrew Williams — SR | Alcorn Central High School | Glen, Mississippi

Connor Woosley — JR | Trinity High School | St. Matthews, Kentucky

Josh Zajac — SO | East Senior High School | West Seneca, New York

