Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowler of the Year

Who will make the final cut for this year's national show? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its inaugural watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowler of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Bowler of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Watch last year's full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowling Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Bowler of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Bowler of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowling Watch List:

Vicki Andrews — JR, | Lincoln High School | Des Moines, Iowa

Cira Arcangel — SR, | Sachem High School North | Ronkonkoma, New York

Haylee Bates — SR, | Fremont High School | Fremont, Nebraska

Kara Beissel — SR, | Seabreeze High School | Daytona Beach, Florida

Kailyn Bloch — SR, | East Islip High School | Islip Terrace, New York

Sydney Bohn — SR, | Saint John Vianney High School | Holmdel, New Jersey

Macy Bromley — SR, | Hardin County High School | Savannah, Tennessee

Millie Bromley — SR, | Hardin County High School | Savannah, Tennessee

Annabelle Carter — SO, | Gloucester County Institute of Technology | Sewell, New Jersey

Jennifer Chiarillo — SR, | Eau Gallie High School | Melbourne, Florida

Dakota Collins — JR, | East Islip High School | Islip Terrace, New York

MacKenzie Conway — SR, | Hancock High School | Kiln, Mississippi

Sally Gardner — SR, | Kossuth High School | Corinth, Mississippi

Aiyana Godwin — SR, | Troy High School | Troy, Ohio

Rayana Gonzalez — JR, | Central Dauphin East High School | Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Katarina Hagler — SR, | Oasis High School | Cape Coral, Florida

Abigail Hamilton — JR, | Graves County High School | Mayfield, Kentucky

Jayme Harvey — JR, | Northside High School | Fort Smith, Arkansas

Morgan Henning — SR, | Derby High School | Derby, Kansas

Brooke Howlan — SO, | Schalmont High School | Schenectady, New York

Jersi Jensen — SR, | Wayne High School | Wayne, Nebraska

Macy Jones — SO, | Vandalia Community High School | Vandalia, Illinois

Samantha Kanehailua — JR, | Pearl City High School | Pearl City, Hawaii

Arianna Kiessling — SO, | Napoleon High School | Napoleon, Ohio

Kylee Kooi — JR, | Camanche High School | Camanche, Iowa

Rylee Lambeth — JR, | Salina South High School | Salina, Kansas

Amanda Lang — SR, | Trinity Preparatory School | Winter Park, Florida

Sydney Lee — JR, | Dutchtown High School | Geismar, Louisiana

Amelia Lemanowicz — SR, | Morris County School of Technology | Denville, New Jersey

Paige Matiasek — SR, | Lockport Township High School | Lockport, Illinois

Abby Meshew — SR, | Triway High School | Wooster, Ohio

Amanda Morris — JR, | East Meadow High School | East Meadow, New York

Emilee Mullranin — JR, | Hononegah Community High School | Rockton, Illinois

Sydney Nichols — SR, | Onsted High School | Onsted, Michigan

Abbi Nylin — JR, | Camanche High School | Camanche, Iowa

Eliana Occhino — JR, | Christian Brothers Academy | Syracuse, New York

Faith Ozburn — JR, | Rockledge High School | Rockledge, Florida

Savannah Portillo — SO, | Charlotte High School | Charlotte, Michigan

Allison Roberts — SO, | Harlem High School | Machesney Park, Illinois

Danica Roseberry — JR, | Kettering Fairmont High School | Kettering, Ohio

Olivia Rush — SR, | Friendship Christian School | Lebanon, Tennessee

Kaci Sapp — SR, | Tates Creek High School | Lexington, Kentucky

Jocelyn Smith — SR, | Glens Falls High School | Glens Falls, New York

Katie Stephens — JR, | Clarkston High School | Clarkston, Michigan

Brooke Street — SR, | Space Coast High School | Cocoa, Florida

Leighanna Tolan — SR, | Central Islip High School | Central Islip, New York

Kaylin Wahlmeier — SR, | Great Bend High School | Great Bend, Kansas

Alyssa Ward — SR, | Stanhope Elmore High School | Millbrook, Alabama

Landy West — SR, | Friendship Christian School | Lebanon, Tennessee

Jayna Yockman — JR, | Kapolei High School | Kapolei, Hawaii

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Bowling Watch List