Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowler of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its inaugural watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowler of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Bowler of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Watch last year's full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowling Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Bowler of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Bowler of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowling Watch List:
Vicki Andrews — JR, | Lincoln High School | Des Moines, Iowa
Cira Arcangel — SR, | Sachem High School North | Ronkonkoma, New York
Haylee Bates — SR, | Fremont High School | Fremont, Nebraska
Kara Beissel — SR, | Seabreeze High School | Daytona Beach, Florida
Kailyn Bloch — SR, | East Islip High School | Islip Terrace, New York
Sydney Bohn — SR, | Saint John Vianney High School | Holmdel, New Jersey
Macy Bromley — SR, | Hardin County High School | Savannah, Tennessee
Millie Bromley — SR, | Hardin County High School | Savannah, Tennessee
Annabelle Carter — SO, | Gloucester County Institute of Technology | Sewell, New Jersey
Jennifer Chiarillo — SR, | Eau Gallie High School | Melbourne, Florida
Dakota Collins — JR, | East Islip High School | Islip Terrace, New York
MacKenzie Conway — SR, | Hancock High School | Kiln, Mississippi
Sally Gardner — SR, | Kossuth High School | Corinth, Mississippi
Aiyana Godwin — SR, | Troy High School | Troy, Ohio
Rayana Gonzalez — JR, | Central Dauphin East High School | Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Katarina Hagler — SR, | Oasis High School | Cape Coral, Florida
Abigail Hamilton — JR, | Graves County High School | Mayfield, Kentucky
Jayme Harvey — JR, | Northside High School | Fort Smith, Arkansas
Morgan Henning — SR, | Derby High School | Derby, Kansas
Brooke Howlan — SO, | Schalmont High School | Schenectady, New York
Jersi Jensen — SR, | Wayne High School | Wayne, Nebraska
Macy Jones — SO, | Vandalia Community High School | Vandalia, Illinois
Samantha Kanehailua — JR, | Pearl City High School | Pearl City, Hawaii
Arianna Kiessling — SO, | Napoleon High School | Napoleon, Ohio
Kylee Kooi — JR, | Camanche High School | Camanche, Iowa
Rylee Lambeth — JR, | Salina South High School | Salina, Kansas
Amanda Lang — SR, | Trinity Preparatory School | Winter Park, Florida
Sydney Lee — JR, | Dutchtown High School | Geismar, Louisiana
Amelia Lemanowicz — SR, | Morris County School of Technology | Denville, New Jersey
Paige Matiasek — SR, | Lockport Township High School | Lockport, Illinois
Abby Meshew — SR, | Triway High School | Wooster, Ohio
Amanda Morris — JR, | East Meadow High School | East Meadow, New York
Emilee Mullranin — JR, | Hononegah Community High School | Rockton, Illinois
Sydney Nichols — SR, | Onsted High School | Onsted, Michigan
Abbi Nylin — JR, | Camanche High School | Camanche, Iowa
Eliana Occhino — JR, | Christian Brothers Academy | Syracuse, New York
Faith Ozburn — JR, | Rockledge High School | Rockledge, Florida
Savannah Portillo — SO, | Charlotte High School | Charlotte, Michigan
Allison Roberts — SO, | Harlem High School | Machesney Park, Illinois
Danica Roseberry — JR, | Kettering Fairmont High School | Kettering, Ohio
Olivia Rush — SR, | Friendship Christian School | Lebanon, Tennessee
Kaci Sapp — SR, | Tates Creek High School | Lexington, Kentucky
Jocelyn Smith — SR, | Glens Falls High School | Glens Falls, New York
Katie Stephens — JR, | Clarkston High School | Clarkston, Michigan
Brooke Street — SR, | Space Coast High School | Cocoa, Florida
Leighanna Tolan — SR, | Central Islip High School | Central Islip, New York
Kaylin Wahlmeier — SR, | Great Bend High School | Great Bend, Kansas
Alyssa Ward — SR, | Stanhope Elmore High School | Millbrook, Alabama
Landy West — SR, | Friendship Christian School | Lebanon, Tennessee
Jayna Yockman — JR, | Kapolei High School | Kapolei, Hawaii
