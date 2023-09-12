Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year!
This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Defensive Football Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.
Watch last year\'s full show: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards
Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:
The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Defensive Football Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!
Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.
Who else should we be tracking for national Defensive Football Player of the Year?
This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Watch List:
Cai Bates — SR, CB | Edgewater High School | Orlando, Florida
Jeremiah Beaman — SR, DL | Parker High School | Birmingham, Alabama
Kaleb Beasley — SR, CB | Lipscomb Academy | Nashville, Tennessee
Kobe Black — SR, CB | Connally High School | Waco, Texas
Armondo Blount — JR, DL | Miami Central High School | Miami, Florida
KJ Bolden — SR, S | Buford High School | Buford, Georgia
Aydin Breland — SR, DL | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California
Dorian Brew — JR, CB | Northmont High School | Clayton, Ohio
Selman Bridges — SR, CB | Lake Belton High School | Temple, Texas
Sammy Brown — SR, LB | Jefferson High School | Jefferson, Georgia
Zabien Brown — SR, CB | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California
Chris Cole — SR, LB | Salem High School | Salem, Virginia
Charleston Collins — SR, DL | Wilbur D. Mills High School | Little Rock, Arkansas
Iose Epenesa — JR, DL | Edwardsville High School | Edwardsville, Illinois
Dealyn Evans — SR, DL | Pine Tree High School | Longview, Texas
Xavier Filsaime — SR, S | McKinney High School | McKinney, Texas
Kameryn Fountain — SR, EDGE | Booker T. Washington High School | Atlanta, Georgia
Kamarion Franklin — SR, DL | Lake Cormorant High School | Lake Cormorant, Mississippi
Myles Graham — SR, LB | F.W. Buchholz High School | Gainesville, Florida
Elijah Griffin — JR, DL | Savannah Christian Preparatory School | Savannah, Georgia
Adarius Hayes — SR, LB | Largo High School | Largo, Florida
Jamari Howard — SR, CB | Miami Central High School | Miami, Florida
Joseph Jonah-Ajonye — SR, DL | Oak Ridge High School | Conroe, Texas
Demello Jones — SR, S | Swainsboro High School | Swainsboro, Georgia
Kristopher Jones — SR, LB | Fairfax High School | Fairfax, Virginia
Charles Lester — SR, CB | Venice High School | Venice, Florida
Dashawn McBryde — SR, S | Denham Springs High School | Denham Springs, Louisiana
LJ McCray — SR, DL | Mainland High School | Daytona Beach, Florida
Dominick McKinley — SR, DL | Acadiana High School | Lafayette, Louisiana
Zavier Mincey — SR, S | Mainland High School | Daytona Beach, Florida
Williams Nwaneri — SR, EDGE | Lee's Summit North High School | Lees Summit, Missouri
Na'eem Offord — JR, CB | Parker High School | Birmingham, Alabama
Zaquan Patterson — SR, S | Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School | Hollywood, Florida
DJ Pickett — JR, S | Zephyrhills High School | Tampa, Florida
Brayden Platt — SR, LB | Yelm High School | Yelm, Washington
Demarcus Riddick — SR, LB | Chilton County High School | Clanton, Alabama
Jordan Ross — SR, EDGE | Vestavia Hills High School | Birmingham, Alabama
Elijah Rushing — SR, EDGE | Salpointe Catholic High School | Tucson, Arizona
Jeffery Rushing — SR, DL | Pascagoula High School | Pascagoula, Mississippi
Devin Sanchez — JR, CB | North Shore High School | Houston, Texas
Justin Scott — SR, DL | St. Ignatius College Prep | Chicago, Illinois
Aaron Scott — SR, CB | Springfield High School | Springfield, Ohio
Bradley Shaw — SR, LB | Hoover High School | Hoover, Alabama
Colin Simmons — SR, EDGE | Duncanville High School | Duncanville, Texas
Jordan Thomas — SR, DL | Don Bosco Preparatory School | Ramsey, New Jersey
Jamonta Waller — SR, EDGE | Picayune Memorial High School | Picayune, Mississippi
Amaris Williams — SR, DL | Clinton High School | Clinton, North Carolina
Justin Williams — SR, LB | Oak Ridge High School | Conroe, Texas
Marcelles Williams — SR, CB | St. John Bosco High School | Bellflower, California
Ernest Willor Jr. — SR, DL | Concordia Preparatory School | Towson, Maryland
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Defensive Football Watch List