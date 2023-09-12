Check out our watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year

Who will make the final cut for this year's national show? Keep an eye out for the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, coming in the summer of 2024!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year!

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Defensive Football Player of the Year award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

Here's a little more about this year's program and how it works:

The official 2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Team will be announced later this spring. All 25 final team members will be honored as nominees for national Defensive Football Player of the Year. The winner will be revealed during the fourth annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event, and to view all of the award winners from last year's show!

Note: The purpose of this watch list is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament for this sport.

Who else should we be tracking for national Defensive Football Player of the Year?

This watch list is only a starting point. All student-athletes who compete for state-sanctioned interscholastic championships are eligible for our program. Player of the Year suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.

2023-24 USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Watch List:

Cai Bates — SR, CB | Edgewater High School | Orlando, Florida

Jeremiah Beaman — SR, DL | Parker High School | Birmingham, Alabama

Kaleb Beasley — SR, CB | Lipscomb Academy | Nashville, Tennessee

Kobe Black — SR, CB | Connally High School | Waco, Texas

Armondo Blount — JR, DL | Miami Central High School | Miami, Florida

KJ Bolden — SR, S | Buford High School | Buford, Georgia

Aydin Breland — SR, DL | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California

Dorian Brew — JR, CB | Northmont High School | Clayton, Ohio

Selman Bridges — SR, CB | Lake Belton High School | Temple, Texas

Sammy Brown — SR, LB | Jefferson High School | Jefferson, Georgia

Zabien Brown — SR, CB | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California

Chris Cole — SR, LB | Salem High School | Salem, Virginia

Charleston Collins — SR, DL | Wilbur D. Mills High School | Little Rock, Arkansas

Iose Epenesa — JR, DL | Edwardsville High School | Edwardsville, Illinois

Dealyn Evans — SR, DL | Pine Tree High School | Longview, Texas

Xavier Filsaime — SR, S | McKinney High School | McKinney, Texas

Kameryn Fountain — SR, EDGE | Booker T. Washington High School | Atlanta, Georgia

Kamarion Franklin — SR, DL | Lake Cormorant High School | Lake Cormorant, Mississippi

Myles Graham — SR, LB | F.W. Buchholz High School | Gainesville, Florida

Elijah Griffin — JR, DL | Savannah Christian Preparatory School | Savannah, Georgia

Adarius Hayes — SR, LB | Largo High School | Largo, Florida

Jamari Howard — SR, CB | Miami Central High School | Miami, Florida

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye — SR, DL | Oak Ridge High School | Conroe, Texas

Demello Jones — SR, S | Swainsboro High School | Swainsboro, Georgia

Kristopher Jones — SR, LB | Fairfax High School | Fairfax, Virginia

Charles Lester — SR, CB | Venice High School | Venice, Florida

Dashawn McBryde — SR, S | Denham Springs High School | Denham Springs, Louisiana

LJ McCray — SR, DL | Mainland High School | Daytona Beach, Florida

Dominick McKinley — SR, DL | Acadiana High School | Lafayette, Louisiana

Zavier Mincey — SR, S | Mainland High School | Daytona Beach, Florida

Williams Nwaneri — SR, EDGE | Lee's Summit North High School | Lees Summit, Missouri

Na'eem Offord — JR, CB | Parker High School | Birmingham, Alabama

Zaquan Patterson — SR, S | Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School | Hollywood, Florida

DJ Pickett — JR, S | Zephyrhills High School | Tampa, Florida

Brayden Platt — SR, LB | Yelm High School | Yelm, Washington

Demarcus Riddick — SR, LB | Chilton County High School | Clanton, Alabama

Jordan Ross — SR, EDGE | Vestavia Hills High School | Birmingham, Alabama

Elijah Rushing — SR, EDGE | Salpointe Catholic High School | Tucson, Arizona

Jeffery Rushing — SR, DL | Pascagoula High School | Pascagoula, Mississippi

Devin Sanchez — JR, CB | North Shore High School | Houston, Texas

Justin Scott — SR, DL | St. Ignatius College Prep | Chicago, Illinois

Aaron Scott — SR, CB | Springfield High School | Springfield, Ohio

Bradley Shaw — SR, LB | Hoover High School | Hoover, Alabama

Colin Simmons — SR, EDGE | Duncanville High School | Duncanville, Texas

Jordan Thomas — SR, DL | Don Bosco Preparatory School | Ramsey, New Jersey

Jamonta Waller — SR, EDGE | Picayune Memorial High School | Picayune, Mississippi

Amaris Williams — SR, DL | Clinton High School | Clinton, North Carolina

Justin Williams — SR, LB | Oak Ridge High School | Conroe, Texas

Marcelles Williams — SR, CB | St. John Bosco High School | Bellflower, California

Ernest Willor Jr. — SR, DL | Concordia Preparatory School | Towson, Maryland

