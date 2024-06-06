Check out the new Vikings alternate uniforms aptly dubbed ‘Winter Warrior’

After designing an alternate uniform last season that paid homage to the franchise’s rich history, the Vikings decided that this season they’re simply going to lean into Minnesota’s climate.

In a series of posts on social media, the Vikings unveiled an alternate uniform on Thursday morning, aptly dubbing it the “Winter Warrior” collection. The aesthetic is almost entirely white from head to toe, a marking the first time in franchise history that the Vikings won’t be rocking a purple helmet when they take the field.

The plan is for the Vikings to wear the “Winter Warrior” collection when they host the Chicago Bears in primetime on Dec. 16.

The decision to roll out the “White Warrior” collection comes partially in response to how much the fan base has gravitated to toward the “Winter Whiteout” theme over the past couple of seasons. In those games, the Vikings wore their their white jerseys and their white pants, finishing the look with their purple helmets.

In a release, Vikings director of brand and design Alicia Dreyer noted how the fan base was clamoring for a white helmet to tie everything together.

“It’s a two-year process to create new uniforms and helmets,” Dreyer said in a release. “We appreciate the fans’ patience and hope they are as proud and excited of the result as we are.”

In a release Vikings art manager Jackie Ramacher emphasized how the alternate uniform celebrates the toughness of Minnesotans across the state.

“We are not only bonded by our harsh, cold winters, we embrace them,” Ramacher said in a release. “It’s fitting that the Vikings wear the coldest uniforms in the NFL.”

