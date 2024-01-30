Check out the top Shore boys basketball players from the Class of 2026 and 2027, ranked

They are the future of Shore Conference boys basketball. And given the talent level the current crop of local sophomores and freshmen possess, it's a bright future indeed.

As the final week of the regular season plays out, members of the Class of 2026 and 2027 will play key roles in the drama, both in the coming days and weeks as the postseason plays out, and in the years to come.

Here's a look at the best from the Class of 2026 and 2027, with this group looking ready to push Shore Conference boys basketball forward over the next few seasons.

1. Jayden Hodge, 2026, 6-5, Guard, St. Rose

The 4-star combo guard, already with multiple high-major offers, including from Rutgers, Maryland and Penn State, is averaging 13 ppg. for the top-ranked Purple Roses, including 18-point games against Rutgers Prep and CBA. His brother Matt, a senior with the Purple Roses, is headed to Villanova.

Blessed to receive a offer from Rutgers university!!! pic.twitter.com/lxEtSjmoA1 — Jayden (@Jaydenhodge33) January 29, 2024

2. Jake Sliwinski, 2026, 6-1, Guard, Southern

The transfer from East Brunswick has been one of the top scorers at the Shore this winter, averaging 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assist, with 28 points in a recent win over Toms River North.

3. Sean Collins, 2026, 6-4, Forward, Brick Memorial

After a 17-point performance in a recent win over Jackson Memorial, Younger was averaging 17.3 ppg. over a nine-game stretch, including a career-high 29 points against Brick.

4. Shaan Nayar, 2026, 6-0, Guard, Ranney

A two-year contributor, Nayar has stepped up to shoulder more of the workload for the Panthers, averaging 13.4 ppg., including top efforts like his 22-point games against RBC and Freehold Borough, while getting 25 against Long Branch.

5. Amir Wiggins, 2026, 6-2, Guard, Monmouth

Wiggins has been red-hot of late, with a career-high 27 points against Donovan Catholic, which followed a 25-point outburst against Toms River South, with his average at 13.9 ppg. for the season.

St. Rose’s #33 Jayden Hodge. St. Rose vs St. Benedict basketball at Brookdale’s Collins Arena. Lincroft, NJ Saturday, January 6, 2024

6. Jacob Edgecomb, 2026, 5-11, Point Beach

Averaging 12.9 ppg., Edgecomb has had some big performances as a sophomore, including 28 points against Pinelands, 25 against Ocean and 23 versus Keyport.

7. Tyler Cameron, 2026, 6-1, Guard, St. Rose

The Purple Roses' sixth man is a dogged defender capable of giving opposing guards' fits. A two-year contributor, Cameron scored a season-high 11 points against Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.).

8. Shane Gambarony, 2026, 5-8, Guard, Toms River South

Emerging as a consistent contributor for a very competitive team, Gambarony is averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists, scoring 16 points in a win over Toms River North.

9. Jack Vallillo, 2026, 5-8, Guard, Holmdel

Comes off a pair of career-best performances recently, including a 22-point outburst in a win over Matawan, after hitting for 12 points in a win over Freehold Borough.

10. Charlie Marcourllier, 2026, 6-0, Guard, CBA

Stepping in as the Colts' point guard this season, Marcourllier has responded, averaging 9.8 ppg., with a host of big games, including a career-high 22 points against Ranney and 18 against Red Bank.

11. Eddie Lopez, 2026, 6-6, Forward, Middletown North

Lopez scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a recent loss to Red Bank, and had 20 points and nine rebounds in a win over Matawan, averaging 10.6 ppg. for the season.

12. Luke Cruz, 2026, 6-8, Forward, Rumson-Fair Haven

Averaging 9.0 ppg., Cruz had 17 points against Rahway and 12 against St. John Vianney, reaching double digits eight times for the Bulldogs against a tough schedule.

13. Connor Andree, 2026, 6-4, Guard/Forward, CBA

Had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds against Pioneer Academy, and had back-to-back 12-point games in recent wins against the Patrick School and Marlboro.

14. Mike Fitzpatrick, 2026, 6-2, Guard, Henry Hudson

Has played a key role in the Admirals' rise this season, averaging 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and three assists, with a career-high 18 points in a big win over Keyport, to go with 14 against Asbury Park and 10 in a big win over Monmouth.

15. Aidan Saint Louis, 2026, 6-2, Guard, Ocean

Stepping up in his second season with the Spartans, Saint Louis is averaging 11.1 ppg., with a season-best 25 points against Point Beach, along with 18 against Keyport and 17 against Keansburg.

16. Cam Gabloff, 2026, 6-0, Guard, Raritan

Averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, Gabloff had a career-high 17 points in a recent loss to Ranney, backing that up with 12 points in a win over Long Branch.

17. Mike Sullivan, 2026, 6-4, forward, Brick

Sullivan is averaging 9.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Green Dragons, with a string of three straight double-doubles that including 14 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Brick Memorial, and 13 points and 16 rebounds against Lakewood.

18. Bryce Kazanowski, 2026, 6-4, Forward, Toms River North

A consistent contributor for the Mariners all season, Kazanowski had a breakout game with a 16-point game against Southern recently, and added nine points in a win over Ocean.

19. Austin Braaten, 2026, 6-3, Forward, Brick Memorial

Braaten's season got off to a fast start, scoring in double digits five times in the first seven games. More recently, he had a career-high 15 points, to go with seven rebounds and six assists, in a win over Toms River South.

20. Cayden Parker, 2026, 5-11, Guard, Howell

Came through with a recent string of four double-digit scoring performances in five games, with 16 in a win over Red Bank Catholic, one off his career-high set earlier this season against Toms River East.

Here are some other top performers from the Class of 2026 (in alphabetical order):

Josh Barongo, 2026, 6-2, Forward, Pinelands

Drew Cavise, 2026, 6-3, Guard, Rumson-Fair Haven

Randy Holmes, 2026, 6-3, Guard, Jackson Memorial

Kai Pritchard, 2026, 6-3, Forward, Donovan Catholic

Jack O'Reilly, 2026, 6-4, Forward, Manasquan

Jaylin Reeves, 2026, 5-10, Guard, Monmouth

Jovin Steinmetz, 2026, 6-3, Forward, Point Boro

Matt Trimble, 2026, 6-0, Guard, Middletown South

Dillon Younger, 2026, 5-10, Guard, Colts Neck

Class of 2027

1. Noah Perna, 2027, 6-0, Guard, Southern

Perna has had an immediate impact for the Rams, averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds, including 23 points in his first high school game, and had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a recent win over Pinelands.

Manasquan's Rey Weinseimer drives against Toms River North in the WOBM Christmas Classic final on Dec. 30, 2024 in Toms River.

2. Rey Weinseimer, 2027, 6-1, Guard, Manasquan

Stepped in as Big Blue's starting point guard this season, hitting a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to set up an overtime win over CBA. He had 13 points and eight rebounds against Raritan and a career-high 14 points against Egg Harbor.

3. JoJo Newell, 2027, 6-3, Forward, Henry Hudson

Averaging a double-double at 10.1 points and rebounds 10.0 rebounds for the resurgent Admirals, with five double-doubles, including 20 points and 12 rebounds against South Amboy.

4. Avery Lynch, 2027, 6-4, Forward, St. Rose

Lynch has emerged as a solid contributor off the bench as a rookie, scoring nine points for the Purple Roses against Freehold Boro, and eight against Bergen Catholic.

5. Brody Mauro, 2027, 6-3, Guard, Ranney

Mauro scored 15 points against Jackson Memorial in his first high school game, and hit double figures again in a win over Matawan. More recently, he had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Raritan.

6. Joey Farino, 2027, 6-0, Guard, Manalapan

Finished with 26 points against Middletown North and had 22 in a win over Lacey, averaging 10.6 points for the season.

7. Nolan Gong, 2027, 5-11, Guard, Marlboro

Averaging 8.7 points, he scored 15 points in recent win over St. John Vianney, Gong had a career-high 19 points against Neptune, after adding 11 points in a win over Colts Neck.

8. Amare Walker, 2027, 5-11, Guard, Donovan Catholic

Walker opened the season with 14 points against Manchester, then did it again against Toms River South in a WOBM bracket final. But it was his 17-point outburst in a big win over Shore that stands as his top effort.

9. Tyler Preston, 2027, 5-7, Guard, Point Beach

A solid contributor since stepping onto the hardwood for the Garnet Gulls, Preston scored a career-high 14 points against Lacey, and averaged 8.0 ppg. through the first eight games of his career.

10. Hunter Hynes, 2027, 6-2, Guard, Point Boro

Hynes had his best games of the season with an 11-point performance in a win over Barnegat, while producing a career high 13 points in a win against Academy Charter, while adding nine points against Bernards.

11. Derek Roth, 2027, 6-1, Guard, Lacey

Averaging 7.3 ppg., Roth has played his best basketball recently, including a career-best 17 points in a win over Manchester, along with a 13-point performance in a win over New Egypt.

12. Sean Nausedas, 2027, 5-10, Guard, Brick

Nausedas hit three triples for a career-best nine points against Toms River East, but had a breakout performance with 21 points in a win over Brick Memorial, to go with 14 points each against Lakewood and Asbury Park.

13. Anthony Stephens, 2027, 5-10, Guard, Asbury Park

A bright spot for the Blue Bishops this winter, Stephens is averaging 8.7 points, scoring a career-high 21 points against Manalapan, while getting 13 against Donovan Catholic.

14. Justin Togans, 2027, 6-2, Guard, St. John Vianney

Togans had a double-double against Matawan with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and had 13 points against Long Branch and eight versus Middletown South.

16. Gabriel Feliciano, 2027, 5-11, Guard, Toms River East

Feliciano has gotten more productive as his freshman season has gone on, averaging 11.3 points during a recent three-game stretch, including a career-best 13 points against Jackson Memorial.

17. Christian Brown, 2027, 6-0, Guard, Matawan

Scored nine points, to go with four rebounds and three assists in a huge win over Toms River North, and had back-to-back double-digit scoring games against Raritan and Wall.

18. Danny Cavanaugh, 2027, 6-3, Guard, Point Beach

Cavanaugh hit for 10 points against both Monmouth and Asbury Park, and had nine points and 10 rebounds in a win over Keansburg.

19. Aidan Kelly, 2027, 5-11, Guard, Jackson Liberty

Kelly had an immediate impact on the program, hitting double figures twice with 16 and 12-point efforts.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore NJ boys basketball top sophomores, freshmen, ranked