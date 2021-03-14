Check out Tom Brady playing catch with … David Beckham

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Tom Brady is a content machine. If he isn’t winning Super Bowls, or making noise for an exit from a boat, or how he eats his bananas, the G.O.A.T. finds ways to go viral.

Saturday’s contribution is the football star tossing things around on the beach with a futbol star.

How about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ QB and David Beckham having fun like two kids in the sand.

The left leg with the sleeve on it didn’t look like it was ready for NFL action.

Recommended Stories

  • Man City moves closer to title; Chelsea held in top-4 bid

    Manchester City only needs to win five of its remaining eight games to secure the Premier League trophy. A 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday moved Pep Guardiola's side 17 points ahead of second-place Manchester United, but having played two games more. Everton was previously in the title mix but a 2-1 home loss to Burnley was the latest setback in its attempt to make the top four.

  • Yankees bullpen coach Mike Harkey impressed with Luis Severino's rehab at spring training

    Yankees bullpen coach Mike Harkey spoke to media on Saturday to discuss Severino's progress and what he's seen from the righty after he threw a bullpen session for the first time.

  • Report: Tom Brady earns $41.075 million in 2021

    Once again, Tom Brady has done a favor for his team. Once again, he’ll nevertheless make more money that he previously was supposed to get. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Brady is “due” $41.075 million in 2021, with the remaining $8.925 million coming in 2022. It’s a grand total of $50 million over [more]

  • Mikaela Shiffrin gets second as Petra Vlhova slips; World Cup slalom title down to final race

    Mikaela Shiffrin was second on her 26th birthday in the season's penultimate slalom, which complicated the World Cup title picture going into the finale.

  • It’s Johnny Manziel to Josh Gordon for an FCF completion

    Johnny Manziel found Josh Gordon with a pass in an FCF semifinal on Saturday

  • 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers free agency tracker

    Steelers Wire is your source to track the free agency comings and goings.

  • Viktor Hovland calls penalty on himself after his mom points out his error

    Viktor Hovland was walking to his car after shooting 2-under 70 on Thursday at The Players Championship when he received a phone call from his mom, Galina, who was back in Norway. During the brief conversation, Galina asked her son if he was going to be penalized for what happened on the 15th hole.

  • Michigan coach Juwan Howard explains what set him off in exchange with Mark Turgeon

    Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard explained why he was ejected from the team's win over Maryland in the Big Ten tournament.

  • Coach: Sabres' Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future'

    An upper-body injury will keep Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the "foreseeable future," coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday. Krueger has declined to offer more specifics about the injury, but Eichel appeared to hurt his neck after a check into the boards by Casey Cizikas late in the third period. Now, the Sabres, who have a league-low 16 points, are left to hope that Eichel will be able to return this season.

  • Patriots trade Marcus Cannon to Texans

    The Patriots and Texans have agreed to a trade. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who has played his entire career in New England, is being traded to Houston for a swap of draft picks, according to multiple reports. The move comes days after the Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Raiders. That move [more]

  • Jordan Spieth nearly nailed Rory Sabbatini with his tee shot during the Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth nearly nailed Rory Sabbatini with his tee shot Saturday during the Players Championship.

  • Bernie Sanders Pitches Importance Of 'Beautiful' Minor League Baseball

    The Vermont senator slammed Major League Baseball for cutting 40 minor league teams.

  • Chicago Bears are prepared to make an offer for Russell Wilson that Seattle ‘can’t say no’

    Chicago Bear fans are hoping a trade for Russell Wilson actually goes down...

  • Ravens sign Corey Davis, Patriots ink Jonnu Smith in ESPN simulation

    Two key Titans free agents land elsewhere in ESPN's simulation.

  • U-M Players Discuss Howard's Ejection — 'He Has Our Back We Have His'

    Brown, Wagner and Smith gave their takes on what happened when Howard was ejected, the aftermath on the court.

  • Eryk Anders addresses illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21

    Eryk Anders had his UFC Vegas 21 bout with Darren Stewart ruled a no contest after he landed a fight ending illegal knee in the first round. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Anders was clearly winning the fight when he threw the illegal knee, which resulted in the no contest. He addressed the illegal knee and his disappointment at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference following the fight. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Rick Pitino back in NCAA tournament as Iona wins MAAC title

    Rick Pitino is now the third coach to take five different programs to the NCAA tournament.

  • Lee Westwood shoots 4-under 68 to lead by 2 after Round 3 at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Lee Westwood shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 to lead by two shots going into Sunday's final round.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.