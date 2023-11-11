Check out this throw from USC commit 4-star commit Julian Lewis

For USC fans, 2026 can’t come soon enough. Not with Julian Lewis waiting as the quarterback of the future for USC.

And Lewis showed on Friday night why he has the potential to be so special. He linked up on a bomb, an absolute dime of a throw to teammate Caleb Odom.

The go-route saw Odom (a four-star tight end and an Alabama commit) simply outpace the defensive backs and then Lewis threw his downfield target in-stride for a touchdown.

The 49-yard touchdown connection between Lewis and Odom saw the ball travel in the air for all but five yards. It was a showcase throw from Lewis, with just about everything one would want to see from a Power Five recruit.

It is easy to see why USC head coach Lincoln Riley made Lewis a priority recruit.

2026 No. 1 QB and USC commit Julian Lewis delivers a 49-yard bomb to elite Alabama TE pledge Caleb Odom💣 (🎥: @MarshallLevyOn3) https://t.co/Mse3zpmr5khttps://t.co/9KFXg1BOVjpic.twitter.com/yyJerLkavO — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 11, 2023

Not only does Lewis have a strong arm, but this is impressive placement from a high school quarterback, let alone a quarterback in the class of 2026. He is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Lewis and Odom’s Carrollton (Carrollton, Georgia) were up big on Harrison (Kennesaw, Georgia) in the opening round of the playoffs. Carrollton came into this game 9-1 and winner of nine straight games.

