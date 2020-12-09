Check the Tape: As Saquon Barkley watches resurgent Giants from afar, he's working on his own comeback

Since Sept. 20, Sundays have been the absolute worst for Saquon Barkley.

That’s the date Barkley, the New York Giants’ 23-year-old star running back, suffered a season-ending ACL tear to his right knee, only two weeks into the season.

And while that injury occurred nearly three months ago, Barkley still has not gotten used to sitting at home, watching games on television.

He remains emotionally invested. Those who watch Giants games with him have come to notice, given the way Barkley has taken to cheering his replacements, Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris, whenever they do something positive.

“You’ll see me there, with one crutch, screaming at the screen,” said Barkley, who spoke to Yahoo Sports on behalf of Gillette.

There’s a reason he was named a team captain in 2019, only his second year as a pro. That’s rare for every position except quarterback, evidence of the sway Barkley holds inside the Giants’ locker room and outside as the face of the franchise. All of this makes the Giants’ scrappiness in his absence this season intriguing and encouraging.

The Giants improved to 5-7 by winning their fourth straight game Sunday via a shocking road upset of Seattle. If they can play like this without Saquon, in a COVID year in which their new coach, Joe Judge, didn’t get to fully implement his plan this offseason, one can’t help but wonder: What can these guys do with him?

That’s what this week’s edition of the original Yahoo Sports web series “Check the Tape” is about. For as good as the Giants are playing now, we shouldn’t forget the juice Barkley figures to bring to this team next season.

In the video atop the page — which is expertly stitched together by Ron Schiltz and the Yahoo Sports video team — Saquon helped me break down the “art of the hurdle” and the “art of the juke,” the two football superpowers in his tool kit that he is working hard to regain during his rehab.

He goes into depth about how to set up and execute each move. I hope you take the time to check it out.

For Barkley to get back to the things he was doing in the video, he must continue to focus all his effort on his comeback. To that end, Barkley said he has no timetable for his return.

“It was a devastating injury that happened to me,” Barkley said, “but if it can happen at any point in time, I’d rather it happened in Year 3 … especially with the technology now and the doctors we have.”

Barkley says he spends six days a week at the Giants’ facility for about 3-5 hours a day, whether it’s lifting weights, pool work or rehab exercises for his knee.

“No setbacks,” Barkley said. “I’ve just been trying to get 1 percent better every day and take the small wins.”

Saquon Barkley may be out for the season, but he's watching the Giants intently as they fight to win the NFC East and make the playoffs. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Many of which have not only come through his rehab, but also living through his Giants teammates. Barkley says he regularly communicates with his teammates, especially at the running back position, over the course of the week.

“Anytime I can help, or be able to have that conversation with the other running backs or put my two cents into stuff, I try my best to,” Barkley said.

Sometimes, Barkley can’t help but reach out to his guys on Sunday. He has FaceTimed receiver Sterling Shepard after the past several games, and admitted that one time, he watched tight end Evan Engram make a big play and couldn’t help but pick up his phone and dial him up, knowing the tight end wouldn’t answer because he was, you know, on the field.

“I voice messaged him like he was going to respond at that moment in time,” Barkley said with a laugh. “Like I said, I’m very emotionally invested into this, man.”

And you can really tell he’s committed to a group that’s continued to show lots of growth and fight this season under Judge, who has the Giants in first place in the NFC East and flexed into prime time in Week 15.

“It sucks that I’m not there, but I’m so happy,” Barkley said. “We’ve worked so hard, and everything that we want to accomplish is there. But it’s not over; we’ve still got the rest of the season left. We’ve got to finish the season strong and continue to believe and buy in.”

And if they do that, well, the Giants will certainly be a team to watch in a woeful division that figures to be wide-open next year.

By then, they’ll be positioned to have a rested, motivated Saquon back and fully armed with his superpowers at the still-young age of 24, juking and hurdling his way toward, perhaps, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021.

