Check out the terms of the Steelers trade with the Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big trade just days before final roster cuts are due. The Steelers have traded guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams. for a swap of picks in the next two years.

ESPN reporter Brook Pryor provided the details of the trade.

In 2024, the Steelers and Rams are swapping Pittsburgh’s fifth-round pick for the Rams fourth-round pick. In 2025, it’s the Steelers sixth for the Rams fifth.

Dotson started 30 games for the Steelers over the course of three seasons. At times, Dotson looked like he was the long-term answer at left guard. He brings significant power and effort to his game and can be an exceptional run blocker.

Unfortunately, Dotson suffered an injury in 2021 and despite starting all season last year, was unable to recapture what he did as a rookie in 2020. The Steelers added multiple interior offensive linemen in the offseason which made this move much easier to pull off.

