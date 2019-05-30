Check out Steph's new Curry 6 colorway that pays tribute to Oakland

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea

Check out Steph's new Curry 6 colorway that pays tribute to Oakland originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

At most, the Warriors have three games remaining in Oakland.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

For Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State players, leaving The Town is an emotional thing.

All season long, Curry has made sure to pay tribute to the only city he's ever called home as a professional, and his latest Curry 6 colorway is no different.

A day before the start of the 2019 NBA Finals when the Warriors will take on the Toronto Raptors, Curry and Under Armour released images of his new shoe that has "OAKLAND" written across it.

While it's unclear if Curry will wear them during home games in The Finals, Sole Collector believes Steph will wear these Curry 6s at some point against the Raptors. He wore them during Finals Media Day on Wednesday.

[RELATED: Curry's International Blvd.-inspired Curry 6s]

We'll find out which colorway Curry busts on Thursday night, but we want to see the "Oakland" shoes for the entire series. Those are fire.

What to Read Next

Back