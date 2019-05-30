Check out Steph's new Curry 6 colorway that pays tribute to Oakland originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

At most, the Warriors have three games remaining in Oakland.

For Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State players, leaving The Town is an emotional thing.

All season long, Curry has made sure to pay tribute to the only city he's ever called home as a professional, and his latest Curry 6 colorway is no different.

A day before the start of the 2019 NBA Finals when the Warriors will take on the Toronto Raptors, Curry and Under Armour released images of his new shoe that has "OAKLAND" written across it.

.@StephenCurry30 thanks the city of Oakland with upcoming UA Curry 6. Limited pairs available now at the SC30 x Oakland pop up, wider release on May 31 for $130. pic.twitter.com/KJPn4rWC6y — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 29, 2019

Thank you, Oakland. @stephencurry30 celebrates a decade in The Town by paying tribute to the community he plays for with a special #Curry6. Available this Friday. #RuinTheGame pic.twitter.com/b9jGiRffJX — Under Armour Hoops (@UAbasketball) May 29, 2019

While it's unclear if Curry will wear them during home games in The Finals, Sole Collector believes Steph will wear these Curry 6s at some point against the Raptors. He wore them during Finals Media Day on Wednesday.

We'll find out which colorway Curry busts on Thursday night, but we want to see the "Oakland" shoes for the entire series. Those are fire.