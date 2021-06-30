Check out Steelers RB Najee Harris’ Panini America rookie card
.@PaniniAmerica makes the most of the 2021 #RatedRookie Showcase with first cards of new @NFL rookies in uniform.#WhoDoYouCollect | #NFL https://t.co/smDqOKCWoC pic.twitter.com/oRFPvVOTBL
— Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) June 28, 2021
Panini America showed off their Rated Rookie Showcase cards this week and we had to share Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris’ card. Panini America always does a tremendous job with their designs and this year is no exception.
The Steelers drafted Harris with the No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Harris was the top running back prospect in the draft and promises to bring a dominant run game back to the Steelers.
You can go to the Panini America site and order your Harris rookie card now.
