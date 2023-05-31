Check out Steelers picture day

The Pittsburgh Steelers had picture day this week during OTAs. This is a great chance to not only see the Steelers rookies in their uniforms for the first time but the slide show the Steelers put on Twitter is just another opportunity to hype the fans for the upcoming season.

Pittsburgh has worked hard in the offseason to build up the weak spots on the roster. Despite a slow start to the season, Pittsburgh still finished over .500 with a 9-8 record and almost snuck into the playoffs.

The Steelers are currently in their second week of OTAs. They will be relying heavily on this rookie class to turn things around.

