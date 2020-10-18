Check out Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick with the pick six





It took more than four games but fans finally got to see Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick make a big play. With 9:01 left in the first quarter, Fitzpatrick anticipated the throw by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and took it to the house.

One of the areas of concern for the Steelers going into this week was the team’s ability to get off the field on third down. You can already see the adjustments paying off as the Steelers lead 10-0.

Related