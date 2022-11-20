Check out Steelers LB T.J. Watt’s insane interception

There aren’t many NFL players who are as good at what they do as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is at his. Watt proved once again he is one of the best all-around defenders and perhaps the most valuable non-quarterback on any team in the league. Check out this interception Watt gets of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The craziest thing about this is Watt did something very similar to Burrow in the team’s first meeting in Week One. The Bengals offensive line has kept Watt in check as a pass rusher but Watt just shows there is no limit to the ways he can impact the game.

