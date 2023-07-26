Check out all the sights and sounds as the Colts start training camp practices

We are just a few weeks away from the start of NFL preseason games, and training camp practices are officially underway for the Colts.

All eyes are on new quarterback Anthony Richardson as he looks to take control of an offense that struggled mightily last season, while star running back Jonathan Taylor is also a major storyline to watch.

Check out the sights and sounds from the early going, and follow us as we bring you the latest from Colts camp and the upcoming season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Colts camp observations: Excitement for rookie QB Anthony Richardson era evident

See Colts at training camp

Hear from Colts players as they report to camp

Anthony Richardson on day one

Gardner Minshew on the competition

See the uniforms: From Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning to Andrew Luck. Colts uniforms throughout the years

What to watch: Here are 5 Colts position battles to watch in training camp

Head Coach Shane Steichen talks QBs

Colts secondary: Isaiah Rodgers Sr. suspension didn't change Colts' cornerback plans

Shaquille Leonard on his return

Doyel: Colts GM Chris Ballard optimistic, and realistic, about Shaq Leonard, Jonathan Taylor

GM Chris Ballard on Jonathan Taylor's contract

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: Placed on PUP list as he seeks contract extension

Advertisement

Colts run game: Jonathan Taylor-Anthony Richardson tandem opens endless possibilities for Colts run game

Zaire Franklin on leadership

Michael Pittman on the QB room

Colts Michael Pittman Jr. on contract: 'Sooner, later, never -- makes no difference to me'

Kenny Moore on the new season

'I think I let myself down': Colts CB Kenny Moore wants to be impact player again

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Colts kick off training camp as NFL preseason games near