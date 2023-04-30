Check out Russell Wilson holding a massive 125-pound anaconda

1
Broncos Wire
·1 min read

Be careful, Russell Wilson!

Two weeks after he was involved in a golf cart accident at a Colorado golf course, the Denver Broncos quarterback is now back at his Southern California home … with a massive snake.

Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of him holding a massive, 125-pound anaconda in his backyard. Wilson invited exotic animal specialist and zookeeper Mike Holston to bring the snake to Sienna Wilson’s six-year-old birthday party this weekend.

“My Homie @therealtarzann brought some guests to Sienna’s 6 Yr old bday!” Wilson captioned his Instagram post. “Anaconda! 125 lb! Light Work! 🤣😂🤣 🐍”

“The world’s biggest, heaviest snake, and Russ is just over here holding it like it’s a noodle,” Holston says in the video. “A piece of spaghetti.”

That’s a pretty massive piece of spaghetti, all right.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Wilson seems to be in safe hands with the specialist, who obviously knows how to handle snakes. Happy birthday, Sienna!

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos open to re-signing safety Kareem Jackson

Check out these highlights of new Broncos WR Marvin Mims

Broncos undrafted free agent tracker: View the team's UDFA signings

After NFL draft, Broncos should consider these 12 free agents

Broncos' order of picks for 2024 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire