If you’ve been waiting to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan in a red jersey and pewter helmet, the wait is over.

McMillan was featured in his new home uniform as a part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, showing off the look he’ll be sporting at some Bucs home games this year.

Check out the video above to see McMillan in his new threads.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire