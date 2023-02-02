Check out Rob Gronkowski’s hilarious response to Tom Brady’s 2nd retirement

Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend ♥️🏉 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/88oWYvQtdo — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady is retiring, again, for good this time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made his announcement via social media, with a heartfelt video message on the shores of some dune-filled beach, a short-but-sweet thank you to all who impacted his legendary 23-year NFL career.

Reactions have obviously been flying in from every direction, including from those who knew him best, such as longtime friend and teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk joked that he’d already given Brady a long-winded response when he retired last offseason, so he would keep this one short, congratulating the GOAT on joining the “2x retired” club, of which he’s also a member.

What a run these two players had on the field, and now, they’ll be teammates at Fox Sports.

List

Bucs fans react to Tom Brady's retirement

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire