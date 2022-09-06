Check out this ridiculous Lavonte David stat

Only one linebacker in #NFL history has 1,000 tackles, 10 INT, 25 sacks, and 20 forced fumbles in his first 10 seasons. Lavonte David #Buccaneers #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/0C0VpvwU2P — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 6, 2022

If you’re a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, you’re well aware that linebacker Lavonte David might be the most underrated player in the entire NFL.

That’s been the case for pretty much his entire career, as the likes of Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner racked up the Pro Bowls and All-Pro nods, all while David was putting up better numbers.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports dug up the fantastic stat you see above, showing just how incredible David’s production has been over his first decade in the league.

David’s stats are unmatched in NFL history at this point in his career, and while he may not have the accolades to show for it, Bucs fans know just how dominant he’s been throughout his tenure.

