Check out this Riddell Flash alternate Steelers helmet

The new @RiddellSports #FlashAlternate Helmets are here 🔥 Head to @TheCheckdown Instagram for your chance to win your favorite team's helmet. pic.twitter.com/MED0WNxR4A — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2021

Riddell Sports have put out a line of alternate NFL helmets for teams and they put out a short promo video about them. If you watch closely you can see the Pittsburgh Steelers gold alternate helmet in the video.

It isn’t clear if these are just created by Riddell to sell to fans or if teams will actually have the option to use them once the rule allows in 2022. You can see all 32 helmets here:

If this is a helmet the NFL would allow, would you be ok with the Steelers wearing this helmet as part of an alternate uniform? Let us know in the comments.

