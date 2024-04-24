Check out new renderings for the Bears stadium on Chicago's lakefront

Ahead of the Bears' press conference unveiling their plans for a new stadium on Wednesday, they released photographic renderings of the stadium on the lakefront.

The renderings include the domed stadium, with the stadium atop the current South Parking lot of Soldier Field. As for Soldier Field, the columns exist, but the stadium is gone.

Here are all the renderings of the stadium. Click here to check out the renderings released by the team.

