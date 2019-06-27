Check out the Red Sox's luxurious plane for London trip

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

Check out the Red Sox's luxurious plane for London trip originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Red Sox are flying in style on their trip to England.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

As they departed Boston to meet the Yankees in London for a two-game series between the archrivals, slugger J.D. Martinez showed off the inside of the team plane via his Instagram story.

Here's another look, courtesy of Darren Rovell of The Action Network:

It turns out being a professional athlete has its perks.

The Red Sox will have a much-needed off day on Thursday, then it'll be Rick Porcello taking the hill in the first game of the series Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start in Sunday's matchup at 10:10 a.m. ET.

The Yankees will be without slugger Giancarlo Stanton for the series, as he has been placed on the injured list with a strained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.

Check out the unique field setup for the London Series here >>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next

Back