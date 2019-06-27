Check out the Red Sox's luxurious plane for London trip originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Red Sox are flying in style on their trip to England.

As they departed Boston to meet the Yankees in London for a two-game series between the archrivals, slugger J.D. Martinez showed off the inside of the team plane via his Instagram story.

The Red Sox plane to England looks decent @Section10Pod pic.twitter.com/vHgIatLQVD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2019

Here's another look, courtesy of Darren Rovell of The Action Network:

Red Sox taking the Crystal Skye Boeing 777 to London, the most luxurious big jet in the world. Six hour trip for up to 88 people in flat first class seats with a full bar costs around $500,000. pic.twitter.com/XMa9loxNIO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2019

It turns out being a professional athlete has its perks.

The Red Sox will have a much-needed off day on Thursday, then it'll be Rick Porcello taking the hill in the first game of the series Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET. Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start in Sunday's matchup at 10:10 a.m. ET.

The Yankees will be without slugger Giancarlo Stanton for the series, as he has been placed on the injured list with a strained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.

