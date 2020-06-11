Crews at Allegiant Stadium gave an early glimpse Wednesday of what the 65,000-seat facility will look like on Raiders game days.

An artificial turf field with the Raiders' iconic pirate shield logo could be seen inside the $2 billion stadium, marking the first time the team's logo was laid on the facility's floor.

The artificial turf won't be used during Raiders game days. It will serve as a cosmetic feature when the team provides tours of the stadium.

Fans can sign up on Allegiant Stadium's website to receive alerts when tours become available.

Check out Raiders logo on Allegiant Stadium's brand-new turf field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area