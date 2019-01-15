Check out the Puma shoes DeMarcus Cousins will wear in Warriors debut

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea
Before the season, DeMarcus Cousins signed a shoe deal with Puma. On Friday, he finally gets to play in those shoes.

originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Just before the 2018-19 season started, DeMarcus Cousins left his shoe deal with Nike for a "lucrative multi-year" contract with Puma.

But because the Warriors center has yet to play this season, he hasn't had a chance to wear his new kicks in game action.

That's set to change on Friday when Cousins is expected to make his long-anticipated Warriors debut against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Want to know what Boogie's shoes will look like when he debuts? ESPN's Nick DePaula has you covered.

The Warriors will play two more games before Cousins joins the lineup. Tuesday night, they are in Denver to take on the Nuggets in a clash of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Cousins' former team, the Pelicans, come to Oakland on Wednesday to take on the champs.

