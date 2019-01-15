Check out the Puma shoes DeMarcus Cousins will wear in Warriors debut originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Just before the 2018-19 season started, DeMarcus Cousins left his shoe deal with Nike for a "lucrative multi-year" contract with Puma.

But because the Warriors center has yet to play this season, he hasn't had a chance to wear his new kicks in game action.

That's set to change on Friday when Cousins is expected to make his long-anticipated Warriors debut against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Want to know what Boogie's shoes will look like when he debuts? ESPN's Nick DePaula has you covered.

EXCLUSIVE: DeMarcus Cousins will debut with the Warriors on Friday in this Puma Clyde Court PE.



Shoes feature a racing flag graphic and @BoogieCousins' mantra "The Marathon Continues..." as he returns to action. pic.twitter.com/2sXkvDFu5R



— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 15, 2019

The Warriors will play two more games before Cousins joins the lineup. Tuesday night, they are in Denver to take on the Nuggets in a clash of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Cousins' former team, the Pelicans, come to Oakland on Wednesday to take on the champs.