Check out Puka Nacua’s bracket for the 2024 NCAA tournament

It’s that time of year again: bracket season. Everyone is filling out their NCAA tournament brackets for this year’s frenzy, including Rams receiver Puka Nacua. The official NCAA March Madness Twitter account shared a photo of Nacua’s full bracket and while it’s pretty chalky with three No. 1 seeds in the Final Four, he does have 11th-seeded Oregon making a run to the Sweet 16.

As for his alma mater, BYU, he has the No. 6 seed in the East going to the Sweet 16, as well, taking down Duquesne and Illinois in the process before losing to Iowa State. BYU, Oregon and San Diego State (5-seed) are the only non-top-4 seeds to make the Sweet 16 in Nacua’s bracket.

In the end, he has Houston beating Baylor in the championship game, completing a magical season for the Cougars.

Puka Nacua's bracket! #MarchMadness Oregon makes a run 👀

3️⃣ 1-seeds in the Final Four ✍️

Houston wins it all 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NQB5gYrLFS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024

