Check out new pictures of Oracle Park's bullpen construction

If you've spent part of the last three months playing at Oracle Park on your PlayStation, you have a decent idea of what the outfield will look like once construction is finished. But in real life the work continues, and after taking a break because of shelter-in-place restrictions, the Giants have resumed the relocation of their bullpens.

As part of a release sent out Monday, the Giants included a couple of pictures showing what the center field wall and Triples Alley look like right now:

Giants had to put all construction on hold for a couple months but they're back to work on bullpens. Here's latest update from team. Ballpark will be ready if owners/players ever reach a deal: pic.twitter.com/4t58uSdNZl — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 26, 2020

The deepest part of the yard, shown in that first picture, is coming in just six feet -- from 421 to 415 -- to make room for the visiting bullpen. The center field wall is coming in eight feet and left-center will be five feet shorter. Seats were cut out of the bleachers to accommodate the bullpens, which are being moved off the field to make it safer for outfielders.

The Giants had to pause construction in March but knew they were close enough to completion that they could get everything in place before players returned. As it turned out, they have plenty of time, as owners and players remain far apart in talks.

You'll surely see completed images of the bullpen in the coming weeks. For now, here's a pretty good sneak peak, courtesy of "MLB: The Show."

A simulated MLB: The Show version of the Giants-Dodgers home opener is airing at 7 p.m. on @NBCSAuthentic. The coolest part is that Kruk and Kuip called the game. The second coolest part is seeing what the field should look like when games resume: pic.twitter.com/LjjCXtJjPt — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 4, 2020

