Check out the pics of Steelers players with dogs that you didn’t know you needed

The Pittsburgh Steelers partnered with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to help get pets adopted. The partnership involved photoshoots with several Steelers players including Najee Harris and T.J. Watt with some of the animals available.

We love the Steelers and we love dogs so in the long offseason this is exactly what we all need. If you are in the Pittsburgh area and looking to adopt a pet, be sure to check out the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Us? Obsessed with these pics? Yes, yes we are. Find your teammate at @HARPSavesLives 🐾 https://t.co/gTFt5vt0wO pic.twitter.com/OEOzyxnN27 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 22, 2023

