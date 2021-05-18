Check out photos and videos from Rams’ first day of OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams were back on the field Monday for their first session of organized team activities, or OTAs. They were able to run on-field drills without pads or contact, which limited the session to things like hitting blocking sleds and throwing passes to receivers with no defenders on the field.

Matthew Stafford made his practice debut with the Rams, as did DeSean Jackson and the class of rookies. Tutu Atwell, Robert Rochell, Bobby Brown III and others were all out there, getting a feel for the structure of OTAs this spring.

The Rams shared a quick highlight package on Twitter showing what they did to open the offseason program, which included on-field work and lifting in the weight room.

Check out other photos and videos shared by the team and players from Monday’s OTA session. Several rookies posted photos from their first practice, as did Aaron Donald.

First day at the office for @c5_atwell! pic.twitter.com/jWfNFNlMYD — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 17, 2021