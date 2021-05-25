Check out photos, videos from Chargers’ first day of OTAs

The Chargers are back in action, as Monday marked the first day of organized team activities (OTAs). The team was able to run drills without pads or contact.

This marked the first time that head coach Brandon Staley and the rest of the new coaching staff all came together on the field with all the players, returning and the fresh faces.

To get a feel of what went down at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA, here’s a compilation of photos, courtesy of USA Today Sports’ Kirby Lee, and various videos from media members.

Receiver Tyron Johnson (83)



Outside linebackers coach Jay Rodgers



Receiver Jalen Guyton (15) and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (20)

Receiver Josh Palmer (5)

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi

KJ Hill Jr. (84) and John Hurst (80)

Tackles Brenden Jaimes (64) and Rashawn Slater (70)

Tight ends coach Kevin Koger (left) with tight end Stephen Anderson (82)

Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett

Cornerback John Brannon (38)

Linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite (left) with tight end Tre’ McKitty (88)

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10)

President of football operations John Spanos

Tight ends coach Kevin Koger with tight ends Stephen Anderson (82) and Donald Parham Jr. (89)

Receiver KJ Hill (84)

Quarterback Easton Stick (2)