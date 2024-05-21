Check out photos, videos from Chargers’ first day of OTAs

The Chargers are back in action, as Monday marked the first day of organized team activities (OTAs). The team was able to run drills without pads or contact.

This marked the first time that head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the new coaching staff came together on the field with all the players, both returning and fresh faces.

To get a feel of what went down at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA, here’s a compilation of photos courtesy of USA Today Sports’ Kirby Lee and video from the team’s official Twitter.

Tackle Trey Pipkins III

Tackle Joe Alt (76)

Senior offensive assistant coach Marc Trestman

Running back Kimani Vidal (30)

Wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal

Center Bradley Bozeman (75)

Receiver Joshua Palmer (5)

Receiver Quentin Johnston (1)

Receiver Brenden Rice (82)

Running backs coach Kiel McDonald

Running back Elijah Dotson (42)

Quarterbacks coach Shane Day and quarterbacks Justin Herbert (10) and Easton Stick (2)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Quarterback Justin Herbert (10)

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire